Twilight Star Reveals They Would Direct Series Remake (And They Would Be The Perfect Choice)

It’s a bit surreal to realize that the first Twilight film premiered in theaters back in 2008, and the franchise that started in Stephenie Meyer’s novels would go on to produce five films total. In 2024, reports indicated that Netflix had ordered an animated series based on Midnight Sun, but we haven’t heard much since then on the status of the project or a full-on reboot, though today, a major star of the Twilight films just revealed they are up for directing another adaptation of the series, and it could be fantastic.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kristen Stewart was discussing her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, and it’s clear that Stewart wants to continue expanding her work as a director. Stewart was then asked if there was one of her films she would be open to revisiting or remaking as a director, and they brought up Twilight as an example. “It’s funny, I was just talking to one of my friends about that movie because it’s on TV a lot over the holidays, and I was like ‘how is that aging’, because they watch it every year on Christmas with their fam,” Stewart said.

“I would love, look, I love what Catherine did. I love what Chris did. I love what all of the directors did with the movies, but they were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up,” Stewart said. Steward then added, “Imagine if we had like a huge budget and a bunch of love and support, and like, I don’t know. I would love to re-adapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake (laughs). I’m doing it. I’m committed.”

Kristen Stewart Would Be A Perfect Choice To Direct A Twilight Remake

While there are undoubtedly several great choices to direct a Twilight remake, Stewart should absolutely be considered, as she can bring something truly unique to the project. Stewart has only directed one film, but The Chronology of Water is getting that area of her resume off to a grand start, as it currently holds an impressive 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Chronology of Water is the adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, which delves into heavy and incredibly personal territory, as Yuknavitch made it through an abusive childhood and battles with addiction before ultimately discovering her love and passion for writing. Those are heavy themes, and Stewart has deftly navigated those themes and moments in the film, so if she can handle those so elegantly, the struggles and conflicts in Twilight are no doubt in good hands.

There’s also the fact that Stewart played Bella Swan in all of the previous films, and if someone were to examine that character from a new lens, it would be someone who previously played the character. Stewart’s roles since Twilight have embraced all genres and types, and all of that experience and nuance to draw upon would only benefit the character.

There’s also the point of Stewart knowing exactly what she doesn’t want to see in a Twilight Saga remake, even outside of her previous character, as she was inside the whirlwind of popularity and has also experienced the franchise’s lasting impact throughout her career. It gives her a unique standpoint that few other directors could have, and coupled with her genuine passion for directing and the breadth of her experiences with a host of different roles and projects, Stewart could be the perfect person to bring Twilight to a whole new generation of fans.

