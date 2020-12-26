Amazon Prime Trends After Fans Voice Disappointment in NFL Broadcast
Amazon Prime Video is trending for all the wrong reasons. Days after a viral tweet argued over the worst user interfaced between Hulu and Prime, the streamer got their hands on the broadcast of an NFL game — and Twitter's have a field day with it. Combining frustrations such as the user interface mentioned in the previous viral tweet and overall quality of the broadcast has created the perfect storm Amazon's PR department probably doesn't want to return to after a holiday break.
Though it's not the first time Amazon has broadcast games — it has a deal with Fox for digital simulcasts for Thursday Night Football contests, after all — it's one of the first times Amazon has sole rights to a game. Fans are certainly noticing as the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals face-off in Glendale; so much so, in fact, the platform has become a trending topic on Twitter because of its current woes.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Y I K E S
I don’t get how y’all hate Hulu’s interface when Amazon Prime Video’s interface looks like a warehouse.— Dr. Sebi’s Smoothies (@_heyyymscarter) December 26, 2020
disgusting lmao
NFL on amazon prime is disgusting lmao— charles (fedex slayer) mcdonald (@FourVerts) December 26, 2020
Bootleg
#SFvsAZ on Amazon Prime is weird qaulity, it feels like a bootleg viewing.— Kristen Meghan👩🔬✌️🐻🏈 (@KristenMeghan) December 26, 2020
Sucks
Its on Amazon Prime TV only. Sucks that they do this now. Should be just all on TV— DaveSac (@DaveSac5) December 26, 2020
Ruining
Streaming started taking over professional soccer and it's almost ruining it. The fact that San Fran and Arizona are playing on amazon prime makes me so pissed @PrimeVideo— blake (@blakeakanno) December 26, 2020
Never Ever
Amazon Prime should NEVER do an NFL game again ever.— 🐘Jazzie🐘 (@baddogs4343) December 26, 2020
Where's McAfee?
These announcers on Amazon Prime are terrible we need @PatMcAfeeShow— Sad Lions fan (@BlaneyFan12) December 26, 2020
Cover photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images