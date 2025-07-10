The MCU Is About to Hit A Major Movie Milestone (But Fans Won’t Like It)

Throughout the years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has broken records and created a plethora of tales for fans, new and old, to fall in love with. It seems like the franchise is always looking for new ways to beat its previous records, even while sometimes struggling to know what the best step forward may be. Since its inception, the MCU has created the highest-grossing solo superhero film, busted IMAX release records, and in at least one instance, put an actor in the Guinness World Records (Wesley Snipes for the longest break in portraying a character). Now, Marvel fans are about to experience a whole new movie milestone, but it’s not one they’re looking forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With The Fantastic Four: First Steps just around the corner, fans are facing down one of the biggest gaps in MCU theatrical history. While the famous Marvel family will be hitting theaters on July 25, 2025, the next Marvel film won’t be coming out until next year. How far into next year are we talking about? Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026. That’s a year and a day between films, making it the second-longest gap in MCU history. It’s technically the longest gap, for those willing to overlook the unanticipated effects of the COVID pandemic.

The Longest Stretch Between Marvel Movies

Previously, the most famous gaps between Marvel films occurred between Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released on July 2, 2019, and Black Widow, released on July 9, 2021. The latter was significantly delayed due to the pandemic and would famously get a simultaneous Disney+ and theatrical release.

There’s perhaps a little bit of irony in the fact that Spider-Man’s films bookend both record pauses between MCU theatrical releases. Spider-Man: Far From Home was the second film in Peter Parker’s solo MCU run, while fans are now waiting for the fourth installment of his adventures: Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Looking Forward to Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Fans fell head over heels at seeing our three favorite Spider-Men together in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so naturally, many have been counting down the days until the next release. Sadly, we have another year to go, but every day is another step closer.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will have director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) at the helm. The story will bring fans back to Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) story as he tries to find a way forward in a world in which nobody remembers him. Fans have been abuzz about casting announcements and every other detail, and there’s still a lot that needs to be revealed.

MCU Disney+ Show: A Silver Lining

The one-year wait between MCU film releases may feel unbearable, but there’s a bright side to this situation. Marvel has several television productions on the way, starting with Eyes of Wakanda. Eyes of Wakanda is a four-part animated anthology set to release on August 6, 2025. The story will delve into the history and foundations of Wakanda, giving a comprehensive look at the events that make the country what it is today. The ensemble cast includes Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, Patricia Belcher, and many other voices.

Fans will only have to wait a few months after that to gain access to the next Marvel series, Marvel Zombies, releasing in October 2025. The animated series is pretty much what the title is promising, a Marvel Zombies tale, turning the iconic heroes (and villains) of Marvel into creatures of the living dead. As with Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies will be a four-part animated series. Since the core concept was first portrayed in Marvel’s What If…?, fans should consider binge-watching the show’s two seasons during the wait.

December 2025 is set to bring the next Marvel show, Wonder Man. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams (Wonder Man), the story is a tongue-in-cheek adventure, telling the story of a superpowered actor trying to land roles as well…an actor for a superhero franchise! Fans will also recognize Ben Kingsley, who’s reprising his role as Trevor Slattery.

Last, but not least, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is currently slated to release on Disney+ in March 2026. The story will presumably pick up where the last season left off, and there are already a few noteworthy announcements on that front, including Krysten Ritter’s teased return as Jessica Jones. While we’re waiting, now would be a good time to get caught up on the Netflix series for any relevant characters.

What Marvel show or movie are you most looking forward to?