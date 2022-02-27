Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

March is just a couple of days away and Amazon is gearing up for the calendar change with some new additions to its streaming service. Prime Video already has a pretty massive streaming library at its disposal, but the month of March will see it add several more movies to the lineup, as well as some brand new Amazon original titles. There’s quite a lot to look forward to in March if you’re a Prime Video subscriber.

The third season of The Boys isn’t arriving on Prime Video just yet, but the streaming service is keeping fans busy with a new spinoff series in the meantime. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is an animated spinoff of the main series, telling short stories about different characters from throughout the franchise. Diabolical arrives on Prime Video on March 4th

Upload, the acclaimed sci-fi comedy series Upload was renewed for a second season by Prime Video after it premiered in 2020. At long last, the second season of the series will be premiering this month.

You can check out the full lineup of Amazon’s March additions below!

March 1

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

The Proposal (2009)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

Prometheus (2012)

Chronicle (2012)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Flightplan (2005)

The Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Lawless (2012)

Crash (2005)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights (2004)

Blackfish (2013)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

Coffy (1973)

Blacula (1972)

Spaceballs (1987)

Be Cool (2005)

Scream, Blacula, Scream! (1973)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Baby Sheba (1975)

Cotton Comes To Harlem (1970)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Puss In Boots (2012)

Takers (2010)

March 4

Lucy and Desi (Amazon Original Movie)

The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

March 10

Harina (Amazon Original)

March 11

Pete the Cat – Season 2 Part 4 (Amazon Original)

Upload – Season 2 (Amazon Original)

March 18

Master (Amazon Orignal)

March 25

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls – Season 1 (Amazon Original)