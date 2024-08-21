The countdown is on to FearFest 2024. Ahead of AMC’s annual lineup of Halloween programming, which returns for its 16th year in October, AMC Networks announced its month-long Countdown to FearFest. Available all September, the AMC+ streaming service will feature the collection of horror titles priming fans for the scare-athon — with offerings starring horror icons like Michael Myers, the Brad Dourif-voiced Chucky, and the creepy creations of Stephen King.

Along with the new Shudder original series Horror’s Greatest and a trio of original horror film premieres — supernatural horror The Demon Disorder (Sept. 6th), slasher In a Violent Nature (Sept. 13th), and paranormal creeper Oddity (Sept. 27th) — AMC+’s Countdown to FearFest collection includes classics like John Carpenter’s 1978 original Halloween and zombie master George A. Romero’s 1968 Night of the Living Dead with its 1990 remake. 1984’s Children of the Corn and its 2020 remake are available alongside fellow Stephen King adaptations 1408, Christine, and Salem’s Lot.

The 2019 Child’s Play reboot will be part of the collection alongside the first two seasons of the fan-favorite Chucky TV series; 1991’s Silence of the Lambs and all three seasons of Hannibal, starring Mads Mikkelsen as cannibal Hannibal Lecter; 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer; 2014’s The Babadook; and from Shudder, Late Night with the Devil, the V/H/S franchise, the Hell House LLC franchise,and theoriginal 2022 Speak No Evil.

AMC has yet to announce the full FearFest 2024 schedule, but a teaser (above) revealed this year’s lineup of horror movies includes Halloween, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Poltergeist, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, Freddy vs. Jason, Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth, The Thing, An American Werewolf in London, and The Shining.



New episodes of Horror’s Greatest will premiere every Tuesday until the season finale on September 24th. Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, the Shudder original seriesis adeep dive into the horror genre: From fresh looks atclassics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has somethingfor every fright film enthusiast.

A gallery of ghoulish pros, includingactors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists including filmmaker Michael Dougherty (Trick ‘r Treat), actress Kate Siegel (Midnight Mass), actor David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman), actor Alex Winter (Shudder’s Destroy All Neighbors), and author Joe Hill (AMC’s NOS4A2) draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are themust-see films in horror’s many sub-genres? What’s the appeal ofhorrortropes, and how do today’s filmmakers subvert our expectations?Whatshape does horror take in countries outside of the United States?Theanswers encompass the breath of the nightmares we watch for ourentertainment.