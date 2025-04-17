One of the Best Sports Movies of the 2010s Just Hit Netflix (And the Timing Is Perfect)

It feels like there haven’t been a lot of great sports movies released in the last 20 years or so, especially when you compare this current era with the consistent sports fare of the ’80s and ’90s. That said, there have been at least a couple of sports films from the last decade or so that have risen into the all-time ranks. One such movie recently made its way to Netflix, and its arrival couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.

Dozens of movies have been added to Netflix over the last couple of weeks, including Draft Day, the 2014 football movie starring Kevin Costner. The film follows a fictionalized version of the annual NFL draft and the General Manager of a struggling team looking to get his team where it needs to be.

The timing for Draft Day hitting Netflix couldn’t be better, seeing as how it arrived in April. If you’re a football fan, you know that’s the same month as the actual NFL Draft. So before the 32 teams of the National Football League try to solidify their futures next Thursday, fans will have plenty of time to rewatch Draft Day to get excited.

Draft Day has become a beloved sports drama in recent years, due in large part to Costner’s performance and the uplifting twist that arrives late in the film. It also features a great pre-Black Panther performance from the late Chadwick Boseman, playing Ohio State linebacker Vontae Mack. “Vontae Mack. No matter what.”

What’s New on Netflix?

Draft Day is one of many films that were added to Netflix’s lineup at the start of April. While the service lost some big titles heading into the month, the roster also gained popular films like The Breakfast Club, The Croods, and Heat. Interestingly enough, Draft Day wasn’t even the only Kevin Costner sports movie added to Netflix in April, as it joined the service alongside baseball films Field of Dreams and For Love of the Game.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s April 1st additions:

The Age of Innocence

Big Daddy

Bonnie & Clyde

The Breakfast Club

Conan the Destroyer

Couples Retreat

The Croods

Draft Day

Field of Dreams

For Love of the Game

Geostorm

Get Him to the Greek

Heat

Insidious: Chapter 2

K-9

Lucy

Matilda

The Mauritanian

The Place Beyond the Pines

Psycho

Rise of the Guardians

Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady)

Rudy

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Uncle Buck