Ana de Armas Responds to DC's Wonder Woman Fan Casts

Ana de Armas isn't joining the Amazons on the island of Themyscira. The Best Actress-nominated Blonde actress diplomatically addressed taking over from Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in the new DC Universe under DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran, whose Chapter 1 slate includes the Max Original series Paradise Lost set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman. While promoting her new Apple TV+ movie Ghosted with Chris Evans, the Ballerina star answered the internet's most-searched questions for the WIRED Autocomplete Interview. One such question: "Will Ana be the next Wonder Woman?"

"Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job," De Armas said. "I think she should keep doing that."

Israeli actress Gadot has played Princess Diana of Themyscira since 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, reprising the role in 2017's Wonder Woman and Justice League, 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In December, it was reported the Patty Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward as planned under Gunn and Safran's DC Studios; Jenkins later said she "never walked away" from the threequel and that "it was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

With The Flash expected to totally or partially reboot the defunct DC Extended Universe heading into the new DCU officially launching with Gunn's Superman: Legacy in 2025, it's unclear whether Gadot has a future as the character. The Gunn-Safran cinematic universe is recasting Henry Cavill's Man of Steel for a younger Superman and will recast Ben Affleck's Batman in The Brave and the Bold; also unclear is whether Ezra Miller's Flash and Jason Momoa's Aquaman will carry over into the newly unified DC Universe.

Upcoming DC films include The Flash (June 16th), Blue Beetle (August 18th), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 20th), Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4th, 2024), Superman: Legacy (July 11th, 2025), and The Batman — Part II (October 3rd, 2025).