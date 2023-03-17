Thor: Love and Thunder’s Jaimie Alexander Imagined as the DCU’s Wonder Woman in Fan Art

James Gunn and Peter Safran came out guns blazing two months ago when they revealed their jam-packed DC Studios slate that will reboot the DC Universe. On the slate was a project that has Wonder Woman fans pretty interested is a prequel series called Paradise Lost. The series will focus on the Amazonian warriors on the island of Theymiscira before Wonder Woman left. With Gunn directing Superman: Legacy, which will recast the role of the Man of Steel, fans are wondering if Wonder Woman will also be recast in the DCU. An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Youssef_Defenshi created a new design that shows how Jamie Alexander (Thor: Love and Thunder) could look as the DCU's Wonder Woman. In the fan art, we see how the Thor: Love and Thunder star gets the classic Wonder Woman look, and it comes equipped with pants as opposed to a skirt, as well as the Lasso of Truth. While it hasn't been confirmed that DC Studios will be recasting Wonder Woman, Alexander is definitely a good choice to replace Gal Gadot.

You can check out the fan art below.

What is the Next Big Film Being Released by DC Studios?

The next big movie the studios has coming out will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods on March 17th. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

What's Happening at DC Studios?

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

