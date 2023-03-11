Wonder Woman Animated Series Teased By James Gunn

Last month, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Pater Safran introduced the first projects in their rebooted shared cinematic universe. Before that, it was revealed that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 is no longer happening, and it's unclear if Gadot will ever play the character again. However, one of the new projects announced by Gunn and Safran was Paradise Lost, an HBO Max-exclusive series that is described as a Game of Thrones-style take on Wonder Woman's home of Themyscira, which will dive into the politics and relationships among its all-female society. While that show is expected to be live-action, it might not be the only Wonder Woman-themed project Gunn has in mind. In fact, he recently teased the possibility of an animated series.

"Diana is a character with such a rich cast with so much untapped potential and stories, it's beyond past time for it to be explored. #WonderWomanAnimatedSeries," @sennaverse tweeted. "Agreed. Working on it," Gunn replied. While he could just be talking about Paradise Lost, there's always a chance that a new animated series is coming in the future. You can check out the tweet below:

What Is Paradise Lost About?

You can read Gunn's description of Paradise Lost below:

"This is a Game of Thrones-type story about the atmosphere of Paradise Island, home of the Amazons and the birthplace of Wonder Woman," Gunn said during a presentation unveiling the slate to reporters. "And this involves all the darkness and drama and political intrigue behind this society of only women. It's an origin story of, how did this society women come about? What does it mean? What are their politics like? What are their rules? Who's in charge? What are all the games that they play with each other to get to the top? I think it's a really exciting thing."

Could Gal Gadot Play Wonder Woman Again?

During a DC Studios press event, Gunn was asked if any former stars have been in talks for the franchise's future, to which he confirmed, "Some. We don't know. We've talked to Gal. She's up for doing stuff. We're not sure what we're going to do with that. All I can tell you really right now really is just Henry [Cavill] and Ben [Affleck] are not a part of this universe."

Would you like to see a new animated series about Wonder Woman? Tell us in the comments!

Stay tuned for more updates about the future of DC Studios.