Anne Hathaway Starring in Dinosaur Movie for Bad Robot, It Follows Director

Anne Hathaway is about to join another genre project. This week, a rumor from Above the Line's Jeff Sneider began to suggest that the Oscar-winning actress is in talks to star in a currently-untitled movie from It Follows and Under the Silver Lake director David Robert Mitchell. The film, which is from Bad Robot and Warner Bros., is rumored to be "a dinosaur movie set in the '80s." On Friday, a report from Deadline confirmed that Hathaway is confirmed to star, and that the film is a "thrill-ride" that will begin filming this fall, and will be shot in IMAX.

Mitchell is set to write the script and produce alongside J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot, and Jackson Pictures' Matt Jackson. Jake Weiner and Chris Bender of Good Fear Content will serve as exec producers.

RUMOR: IT FOLLOWS director David Robert Mitchell is making a dinosaur movie set in the '80s for Bad Robot and Warner Bros. with Oscar winner Anne Hathaway attached to star. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 16, 2023

Will there be a Princess Diaries 3?

One potential project of Hathaway's that fans have been eager to see is a follow-up to The Princess Diaries, the beloved Disney franchise that starred the actress as Mia Thermopolis. Late last year, reports indicated that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third The Princess Diaries, which would be a direct continuation of the franchise. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," Andrews said of why she joined the franchise. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

