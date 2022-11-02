Anne Hathaway Sheds Doubt on Sequel Plans for One of Her Greatest Movies Ever

While Anne Hathaway has made it clear that she wants to return to The Princess Diaries someday, the actress doesn't think all of her beloved films need the sequel treatment. The Devil Wears Prada, considered by many to be one of Hathaway's best movies, is one film that the star doesn't believe should be revisited, at least as a direct sequel. Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci made an impeccable cast, but a lot has changed since 2006.

During a recent appearance on The View, Hathaway was asked about the potential of returning for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The actress explained that a direct sequel may not be possible due to the evolution of print media.

"I don't know if there can be," Hathaway said. "I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital and that movie centered around the concept of producing a physical thing. It's just very different now."

There may be a way to revisit the property, according to Hathaway, but it would need to be a new story with new cast members, set in the modern world.

"It is tempting to think about Andy (Hathaway) and Emily (Blunt) needing to get Miranda (Meryl Streep) her coffee and she's somewhere in Europe and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who's at a restaurant," the continued. "It's tempting, but I don't think it's going to happen. They could relaunch it, find some new people and do it."

Will There Be a Princess Diaries 3?

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada may not be in the cards for Hathaway, but she feels differently about her Princess Diaries franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway said she's pulling for a third movie in the series, as long as Julie Andrews could be involved.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway said. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."