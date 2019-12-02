Frozen 2 and Missing Link Lead 2019 Annie Nominations

The Annie Awards, which celebrate excellence in animation and effects in both film and television, announced the nominees for its 47th annual awards on Monday morning. There have been a ton of great project on the big and small screen throughout 2019, and the goal of the Annie Awards to select the best of the best. While we still don’t know how it will all shake out when the ceremony takes place on January 25th, Frozen 2 and Missing Link look to be the frontrunners after earning more nominations than every other title.

Disney’s Frozen 2 and Laika’s Missing Link each earned a total of eight nominations, including Best Feature. However, neither of the studios behind the two features led the field in overall nominations. Netflix projects totalled a whopping 39 noms, while DreamWorks had 18 and Disney grabbed 16.

You can check out a list nominees in the major categories below!

Best Feature

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine

Missing Link, Laika

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots, Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix

Elena of Avalor, Episode: Changing of the Guard, Disney Television Animation

Let’s Go Luna!, Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Norman Picklestripes,Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door,” Factory

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Amelia Earhart, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: Carried Away, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel

Niko and the Sword of Light, Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train, Titmouse and Amazon Studios

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Episode: “Evil League of Mutants,” Nickelodeon Animation Studio

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: A Glorious End Part 1, DreamWorks Animation

The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Calamari Jerry, Warner Bros. Animation

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth, Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!, Netflix

BoJack Horseman, Episode: The Client, Tornante Productions for Netflix

Harley Quinn, Episode: So You Need a Crew, Warner Bros. Animation

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions for Netflix

Undone, Episode: 2. The Hospital, Tornante Company and Amazon Studios

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots, Episode: Where Do Planets Come From? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Character Animator: Chris O’Hara; Character: Multiple Characters

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Character Animator: Juliane Martin; Character: various

His Dark Materials, Episode: 8 BBC Studios; Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio; Character: Iroek

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, DreamWorks Animation; Character Animator: Andrew Muir; Character: All

Robot Chicken, Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; Character Animator: Scott DaRos; Character: All Characters

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva

Missing Link, Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens

Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo

Game of Thrones – Season 8, Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik

Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones

Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama; Characters: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux

DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4, Warner Bros. Animation; Executive Producer: Lauren Faust

T.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”, Titmouse / Disney Junior; Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five, DreamWorks Animation; Art Director: Chris Mitchell; Characters: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz

Victor and Valentino, Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios; Character Designer: Fabien Mense; Characters: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby Camazotz Bat, Regular Camatotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Codex Heiroglyphs

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank

Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon

The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots,Episode: How Do You Make Music? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Director: Jeff Gill

DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys Warner Bros. Animation; Director: Natalie Wetzig

Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos

Rilakkuma & Kaoru,Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix; Director: Masahito Kobayashi

Ultraman,Episode: Episode 1, Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix; Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki

Best Direction – Feature

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin

Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, Laika; Director: Chris Butler

Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin; Composer: Steve D’Angelo; Composer: Lorenzo Castelli

Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns

Seis Manos, Episode: The Empty Place, VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios; Composer: Carl Thiel

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: Beast Island DreamWorks Animation; Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer

The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation; Composer: Vivek Maddala

Best Music – Feature

AWAY, Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy

Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Big City Greens, Episode: Green Christmas, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly

Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday, 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment; Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob

Steven Universe, Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie, Cartoon Network Studios; Cast: Sarah Stiles Character: Spinel

Tigtone, Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead,” Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street; Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry Character: Helpy

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Voice Actress: Ali Wong Character: Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim

The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion, Episode: Apple’s Short Cartoon Network Studios; Writer: George Gendi; Writer: Michael Gendi; Writer: Deepak Sethi; Writer: Eric Acosta; Writer: Sean Szeles

Bojack Horseman, Episode: Feel-Good Story, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Alison Tafel

Pinky Malinky, Episode: Secret, Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Writer: Sheela Shrinivas; Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal; Writer: Rikke Asbjoern

Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Shauna McGarry

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Helen Keller, Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group; Writer: Meghan Read

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant

Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom

Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai