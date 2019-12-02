Frozen 2 and Missing Link Lead 2019 Annie Nominations

The Annie Awards, which celebrate excellence in animation and effects in both film and television, announced the nominees for its 47th annual awards on Monday morning. There have been a ton of great project on the big and small screen throughout 2019, and the goal of the Annie Awards to select the best of the best. While we still don’t know how it will all shake out when the ceremony takes place on January 25th, Frozen 2 and Missing Link look to be the frontrunners after earning more nominations than every other title.
Disney’s Frozen 2 and Laika’s Missing Link each earned a total of eight nominations, including Best Feature. However, neither of the studios behind the two features led the field in overall nominations. Netflix projects totalled a whopping 39 noms, while DreamWorks had 18 and Disney grabbed 16.
You can check out a list nominees in the major categories below!
Best Feature
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine
Missing Link, Laika
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots, Episode: Why Do We Have To Recycle? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix
Elena of Avalor, Episode: Changing of the Guard, Disney Television Animation
Let’s Go Luna!, Episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Norman Picklestripes,Episode: “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door,” Factory
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Amelia Earhart, Brown Bag Films / 9 Story Media Group
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse, Episode: Carried Away, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel
Niko and the Sword of Light, Episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train, Titmouse and Amazon Studios
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Episode: “Evil League of Mutants,” Nickelodeon Animation Studio
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, Episode: A Glorious End Part 1, DreamWorks Animation
The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Calamari Jerry, Warner Bros. Animation
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth, Episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!, Netflix
BoJack Horseman, Episode: The Client, Tornante Productions for Netflix
Harley Quinn, Episode: So You Need a Crew, Warner Bros. Animation
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions for Netflix
Undone, Episode: 2. The Hospital, Tornante Company and Amazon Studios
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots, Episode: Where Do Planets Come From? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Character Animator: Chris O’Hara; Character: Multiple Characters
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, Episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Character Animator: Juliane Martin; Character: various
His Dark Materials, Episode: 8 BBC Studios; Lead Animator: Aulo Licinio; Character: Iroek
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming, DreamWorks Animation; Character Animator: Andrew Muir; Character: All
Robot Chicken, Episode: Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios; Character Animator: Scott DaRos; Character: All Characters
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Character Animator: Andrew Ford; Characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Dane Stogner; Characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Animation Supervisor: Rani Naamani; Characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Animation Supervisor: Sergio Martins; Character: Alva
Missing Link, Laika; Animator: Rachelle Lambden; Characters: Multiple
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Michael Cozens
Avengers: Endgame, Weta Digital; Animation Supervisor: Sidney Kombo- Kintombo
Game of Thrones – Season 8, Episode 3 “The Long Night” – Dance of the Dragons, Image Engine; Animation Supervisor: Jason Snyman; Character Rigger: Sheik Ghafoor; Creature FX Technical Director: Maia Neubig; Lookdev Artist: Michael Siegel; Texture Lead: Cheri Fojtik
Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Framestore; Animation Supervisor: Dale Newton Rigging TD: Waiyin Mendoza; Groom Technical Director: Rochelle Flynn Lookdev: Leila Gaed; Creature FX TD: Paul Jones
Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony; Character Animator : Joakim Riedinger
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Character Designer: Keiko Murayama; Characters: Carmen Sandiego, Paper Star, Player, Shadowsan, Chief, Julia Argent, Chase Devineaux
DC Super Hero Girls, Episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4, Warner Bros. Animation; Executive Producer: Lauren Faust
T.O.T.S., Episode: 101AB: “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”, Titmouse / Disney Junior; Lead Character Designer: John Jagusak
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, Episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five, DreamWorks Animation; Art Director: Chris Mitchell; Characters: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Fearless Leader, Boris, Natasha, Director Peachfuzz
Victor and Valentino, Episode: Know It All Cartoon Network Studios; Character Designer: Fabien Mense; Characters: Big Camazotz Bat, Baby Camazotz Bat, Regular Camatotz Bat, Don Jalapeno, Victor, Bat Swarms, Codex Heiroglyphs
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Character Designer: Nico Marlet
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Bill Schwab
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Character Designer: Torsten Schrank
Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Character Designer: José Manuel Fernández Oli; Characters: Killian, Katsu Kimura, Lance Pigeon
The Addams Family, MGM and BRON Creative; Character Designer: Craig Kellman
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots,Episode: How Do You Make Music? JibJab Bros. Studios for Netflix; Director: Jeff Gill
DC Super Hero Girls,Episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys Warner Bros. Animation; Director: Natalie Wetzig
Disney Mickey Mouse,Episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Director: Alonso Ramirez Ramos
Rilakkuma & Kaoru,Episode: Snowman Dwarf for Netflix; Director: Masahito Kobayashi
Ultraman,Episode: Episode 1, Production IG, SOLA Digital Arts for Netflix; Co-Director: Kenji Kamiyama Co-Director: Shinji Aramaki
Best Direction – Feature
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Director: Jennifer Lee Director: Chris Buck
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Director: Jérémy Clapin
Klaus, Netflix Presents A Production of The Spa Studios and Atresmedia Cine; Director: Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Laika; Director: Chris Butler
Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Director: Makoto Shinkai
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, Episode: The Chasing Paper Caper, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing and DHX Media for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Jared Lee Gosselin; Composer: Steve D’Angelo; Composer: Lorenzo Castelli
Love, Death & Robots, Episode: Sonnie’s Edge Blur for Netflix; Composer/Lyricist: Rob Cairns
Seis Manos, Episode: The Empty Place, VIZ Media / Powerhouse Animation Studios; Composer: Carl Thiel
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Episode: Beast Island DreamWorks Animation; Composer: Sunna Wehrmeijer
The Tom and Jerry Show, Episode: Eagle Eye Jerry Warner Bros. Animation; Composer: Vivek Maddala
Best Music – Feature
AWAY, Dream Well Studios; Composer: Gints Zilbalodis
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Composer: Christophe Beck; Composer: Frode Fjellheim; Composer/Lyricist: Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Composer/Lyricist: Robert Lopez
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Composer: Dan Levy
Spies in Disguise, Blue Sky Studios; Composer/Lyricist: Mark Ronson; Composer: Theodore Shapiro
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Composer: Randy Newman
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Big City Greens, Episode: Green Christmas, Disney TV Animation/Disney Channel; Voice Talent: Marieve Herington Character: Tilly
Bob’s Burgers, Episode: Roamin’ Bob-iday, 20th Century Fox / Bento Box Entertainment; Cast: H. Jon Benjamin Character: Bob
Steven Universe, Episode: Steven Universe: The Movie, Cartoon Network Studios; Cast: Sarah Stiles Character: Spinel
Tigtone, Episode: Episode 108 “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead,” Titmouse, Inc., Babyhemyth Productions, Williams Street; Voice Actor: Debi Derryberry Character: Helpy
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Voice Actress: Ali Wong Character: Bertie
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Abominable, DreamWorks Animation / Pearl Studio; Cast: Tenzing Norgay Trainor Character: Jin
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Josh Gad: Josh Gad Character: Olaf
Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, CJ Entertainment and Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Performer: Richard Horvitz Character: Invader Zim
The Secret Life of Pets 2, Illumination; Cast: Jenny Slate Character: Gidget
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Cast: Tony Hale Character: Forky
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion, Episode: Apple’s Short Cartoon Network Studios; Writer: George Gendi; Writer: Michael Gendi; Writer: Deepak Sethi; Writer: Eric Acosta; Writer: Sean Szeles
Bojack Horseman, Episode: Feel-Good Story, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Alison Tafel
Pinky Malinky, Episode: Secret, Nickelodeon Animation Studios for Netflix; Writer: Sheela Shrinivas; Writer: Aminder Dhaliwal; Writer: Rikke Asbjoern
Tuca & Bertie, Episode: The Jelly Lakes, Tornante Productions, LLC for Netflix; Writer: Shauna McGarry
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, Episode: I Am Helen Keller, Brown Bag Film / 9 Story Media Group; Writer: Meghan Read
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Writer: Jennifer Lee
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, DreamWorks Animation; Writer: Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Xilam for Netflix; Writer: Jérémy Clapin; Writer: Guillaume Laurant
Toy Story 4, Pixar Animation Studios; Writer: Andrew Stanton; Writer: Stephany Folsom
Weathering With You, Toho Co., Ltd. / STORY Inc. / CoMix Wave Films; Story By: Makoto Shinkai; Writer: Makoto Shinkai