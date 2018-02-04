‘Annihilation’ Extended TV Spot Released

Paramount Pictures has released an extended television spot for the upcoming film Annihilation.

The commercial aired following the opening monologue of last night’s Saturday Night Live. Annihilation star Natalie Portman was the show’s host. Here performances on the episode included playing Eleven from Stranger Things and rapping about Star Wars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the full Annihilation TV spot above.

In Annihilation, “a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency and discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness.” The film looks like an interesting mix of the Jurassic Park movies and the Aliens movies.

Annihilation is based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling novels The Southern Reach Trilogy. The film stars Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It was written and directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, 28 Days Later).

Filming began on Annhiliation in spring 2016 in London. While the film is inspired by the first book in a trilogy, Garland has stated in an interview with Creative Screenwriting that he was working with material solely from the first book.

“At the point I started working on Annihilation, there was only one of the three books,” he said. “I knew that it was planned as a trilogy by the author, but there was only the manuscript for the first book. I really didn’t think too much about the trilogy side of it. At the time, I conceived of Dredd as a trilogy, and on the release of that film there was zero chance of it ever being a trilogy because it just bombed at the box office. The way I would approach it now is to focus on the first one and make that as well as you can and to not be thinking ahead. Think about things in front of you at that moment.”

Annihilation currently has a 3.17 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation rating. Let us know how excited you are for Annihilation by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Annihilation opens in theaters on February 23, 2018.