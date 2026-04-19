Another New Shark Movie on Netflix is a Top 3 Hit After 2026’s Thrash Success

Did you ever think that you’d live in a day and age where multiple shark thrillers are taking over the Netflix charts, holding the #2 and #3 spots on the Top 10 Most Watched list in the same week? Well, it seems that’s the case this week, as another movie with sharks at the center of its story is swimming up alongside Thrash, which stars Phoebe Dynevor and Djimon Hounsou, to dominate the platform.

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The Requin, which stars Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper, centers on a couple, Jaelyn and Kyle, as they embark on a romantic getaway. But tragedy strikes when a tropical storm unleashes itself, destroying the villa they’re staying in and leaving them stranded at sea. To make it out of the vacation from hell alive, the pair is forced to battle the elements while sharks circle below, waiting to feast. And it seems to be a movie that critics and viewers alike agree on—when they talk about just how terrible it is.

The Requin is a Rough Take on Survival Horror

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Stuck somewhere between survival horror and man versus shark, The Requin isn’t quite sure what it wants to be; a fact made all the more clear as the hour-and-a-half run time drags on dramatically. “The choice to make the film more about them as a couple is made all the more confusing when it reveals its climactic lunacy, presenting laughable CGI that’s at odds with the type of performance Silverstone is allowing the film,” says critic Peter Gray. Apart from that, it’s formulaic, with very little to set it apart from other shark thrillers (including the terrible CGI the subgenre seems known for these days).

Audiences were even harsher on The Requin, rating it a dismal 6% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some going so far as to call it the worst movie they’ve ever seen or dubbing it a high-seas soap opera. One viewer said, “I’m being serious when I say this is the worst movie I’ve ever seen. Characters—insufferable. Acting—abysmal. Plot—trash. The effect—tragic. Truly, I can’t even begin to express or adequately put into words how bad it was.” Overall, it seems that The Requin missed every mark that it was attempting to hit, falling woefully short of even the other lower-ranked shark thrillers.

What did you think of The Requin? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other film fans are saying.