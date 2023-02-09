Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director Speaks Out on Scott Lang's Journey in the Film

Throughout the past two films in the Ant-Man franchise, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) has always gone out of his way to put his daughter Cassie first. Now that the latter is a young adult, Lang is faced with the difficulty of seeing his daughter fight for justice on her own. Because of that, the relationship between father and daughter is very central to the plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, according to director Peyton Reed.

"The Scott/Cassie dynamic is the spine of these movies, right? He's an Avenger to be sure, but his biggest goal in life is to be a good father to his daughter and the events of Endgame gave us this gift, which is this [five-year time jump]. He's always trying to find time with his daughter and he's lost five more years," Reeds tells ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis.

Reed says Cassie (Kathryn Newton) has taken those five years to fight justice her own way, one that may not necessarily align with the vision her Avenger father has.

"Before he can blink an eye, he's been relating to her as a little girl and now she's a young woman," the filmmaker adds. "She's 18 and now she has her own ideas about justice and about what being a hero looks like and she can be quite critical of her dad, and that's seemed like a fun dynamic to fulfill."

Here's the description for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which enters theaters February 17th.

"In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

How much do you think Quantumania will make in its box office run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!