Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Addresses Different Universe Fan Theory (Exclusive)

In the earlier days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film's conclusion would come with some unexpected though ultimately straightforward ramifications, but as the franchise has expanded in more recent years and introduced the idea of the multiverse, fans develop many more theories about every adventure, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Given that Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) faced Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), the idea of time travel and alternate dimensions has sparked theories about what the end of the film really means, with writer Jeff Loveness addressing how some of these theories could be more accurate then some audiences might think. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

In the wake of defeating Kang in the Quantum Realm, Scott Lang and the rest of his family emerge after seemingly saving the universe, but some fans think that there are key differences in this reality than the one we saw him in early on in the adventure, potentially confirming that Lang has emerged in an alternate reality. Loveness might not have debunked the idea outright, but addressed that this theory might not be as outlandish as one might think, and even if the theory proves incorrect in this instance, it might be a concept a future MCU film will explore.

"I think it's very interesting. I can't say much. It actually is not too far off from some possibilities, but I can't say anything," Loveness recalled to ComicBook.com. "For now, the only important thing to say is that the multiverse is limitless and Scott Lang was the man who saved the universe in [Avengers: Endgame] and now he may be the person who accidentally f-cked up the multiverse for everybody."

He continued, "So far, things are good, he's back to the life that he thinks he has and loves, but he doesn't have the [assurance] that he did in the top of the movie. That Rocky III swagger is gone and, suddenly, the most carefree, luckiest guy in the MCU has a huge shadow hanging over him and he doesn't know what to do about it. That felt like an interesting tonal shift for Scott Lang and we'll see where that goes forward. But, who knows, man?"

With Loveness attached to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, these comments hint that we could see such theories become more prominent heading toward that team-up film, if we don't see it explored beforehand in other MCU entries.

