Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Weirdest Character Could Have Marvel Comics Roots

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived in theaters this weekend, bringing one of the weirdest entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life. The film, which sees its ensemble journey throughout the Quantum Realm, puts them face-to-face with a crop of bizarre characters, some from the pages of Marvel Comics, and some wholly unique. Somewhere in between might be Broccoli Guy, a multi-eyed green humanoid whose head looks almost exactly like a broccoli head. The character is easily one of the best visual standouts of Quantumania, even getting his own Twitter emoji — but could he actually have roots (pun intended) in the larger Marvel universe?

While the character could very well just be a visual pun, one to show how familiar-but-unusual the Quantum Realm is, there is precedent for green vegetable-like beings in the comics. Here's what you need to know about them.

Who are Marvel's Cotati?

Created by Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema in 1975's The Avengers #133, the Cotati are human-plant hybrids who play a significant part in Marvel's cosmic corner. The race are often directly tied to the Kree-Skrull conflict, with the Kree effectly wiping out most of the Cotati in the ensuing conflict. The Cotati have actually been referenced in the MCU twice over already, in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War. They were rumored to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, but that did not come to fruition.

Granted, the Cotati often look more asparagus-like, or just generically green, in the comics. But it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility that they could be reinterpreted into the MCU with a broccoli-like head?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Who are Marvel's R'malk'i?

Meanwhile, the R'malk'i were created by Jim Starlin in 1976's Warlock #15. The group are also mobile plant-like creatures, but with a much more extravagant and capitalistic society. Adam Warlock crosses paths with their culture through a representative for their biggest corporation, Interplaneteur Inc..

The R'Malk'i were alluded to in the visual dictionary for Thor: The Dark World, but they have yet to officially appear onscreen.

What did you think of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Do you think Broccoli Guy might have Marvel Comics roots? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing only in theaters.