Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Weirdest Character Has His Own Emoji

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theaters last night, and it's receiving mixed reactions. The film currently has a "rotten" critics score on Rotten Tomatoes with a 48%, but its audience score is a much better 84%. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "wacky," and there's definitely one character who is the wackiest of them all, and no... it's not MODOK. If you saw the film, you probably spotted an even weirder resident of the Quantum Realm, Broccoli Guy. The vegetable-shaped creature seems to be a fan favorite, and he now has his own emoji.

Many people are using the Broccoli Guy hashtag today, which started thanks to the following tweet from the official Ant-Man account:

1000 likes and we'll make a Broccoli Guy emoji — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) February 10, 2023

A lot of people want more Broccoli Guy content. You can check out some posts about the character that use the hashtag below:

New best MCU character just dropped he even has his own emoji #BroccoliGuy‼️ Where is his spinoff I demand it pic.twitter.com/yQMBrAzZsN — Jack (-_•) // SAW QUANTUMANIA (@captaincupkicks) February 10, 2023

Will Kang Be the Thanos of Phase Five and Phase Six?

Broccoli Guy may be a fun addition, but he didn't steal the show like another new character. The post-credits scenes of Quantumania set up a lot of future excitement for Jonathan Majors' Kang. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, Marvel Studios revealed that they will officially wrap up the current saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and president Kevin Feige believes the multiverse is in good hands with Majors playing Kang.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed also recently teased big things for Kang.

"We're starting off Phase 5 in a big, big way," Reed said during an appearance at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. "This is the biggest adventure that Ant-Man and Wasp have ever gone on. We're going to strange places and we're encountering an antagonist that's unlike anything they've ever experienced — and that includes Thanos."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.