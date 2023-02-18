Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Has a Marvel Comics Easter Egg You May Have Missed

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now out into the world, showcasing what Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is capable of. The blockbuster film definitely has a lot on its plate — not only continuing the adventures of its ragtag ensemble, but previewing what Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be capable of going forward. Along the way, Quantumania manages to weave in some delightful Easter eggs for Marvel Comics fans, including one that seems to homage the origin of its titular protagonist, Scott Lang / Ant-Man (Paul Rudd). Obviously, major spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the film, as the Freedom Fighters of the Quantum Realm begin to advance against Kang, they need to unlock a drawbridge. Quaz (William Jackson Harper), who has the ability to read minds, is able to determine the code to unlock it — 18147. The sequence of numbers proves to be significant in Scott's comic history, as Avengers #181 was his first-ever appearance, while Marvel Premiere #47 was his first appearance as Ant-Man.

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Will there be an Ant-Man 4?

While another Ant-Man film has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios, producer Stephen Broussard recently told ComicBook.com that the possibility of a fourth installment is absolutely on the table.

"We're already thinking about it," Broussard revealed. "It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?' Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

What did you think of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing only in theaters.