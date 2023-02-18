Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Has a Sneaky Captain America: Civil War Callback

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marks the third movie in the Ant-Man trilogy, and it's the fifth MCU film to feature Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. In addition to his standalone films, Rudd also appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. In the new film, he fights alongside his daughter, Cassie Lang, who is now being played by Kathryn Newton. Warning: Spoiler Ahead! In the new film, Cassie takes a page out of her father's book and gets her own suit. At one point, she grows giant just like her dad does multiple times throughout the films. The moment in Quantumania even included a fun little nod to Scott's first onscreen appearance as Giant-Man.

In Civil War, Scott announced that he's only ever grown big in a lab and it caused him to pass out. He tries again in his battle alongside Cap (Chris Evans) and he does fairly well until Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) team takes him down using a trick they learned from Empire Strikes Back. When Scott reverts back to his normal form, he calls out, "Does anyone have any orange slices?" In Quantumania, when Cassie reverts back to her usual size, she reveals she's craving limes, and her and Scott bond over their thirst for citrus.

What Has Paul Rudd Said About Captain America: Civil War?

"When I was working with you on Civil War, for that first scene that we had where we were in the car parked," Rudd told Variety back in 2020. Evans chimed in, "That was the first day I met you." Rudd replied, "Yeah. And there was a real kind of nervousness about Scott Lang, and I just really kind of played into that because that was part of what I was feeling anyway. I'd look around and think, 'Whoa, there's Chris Evans and there's Sebastian Stan, and wow — and there's the suits.' Do you remember there was like a little makeshift locker room? We're all kind of changing into things, and I saw the suits on the racks. It felt like being in a locker room of a Super Bowl-winning football team."

Will Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang Join the Young Avengers?

Phase Four spent a lot of time introducing new characters, including many that could potentially go on to be a part of the Young Avengers. Kate Bishop, Eli Bradley, America Chavez, Kid Loki, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and Cassie Lang are just some of the characters who could be a part of the beloved comics team. When asked on Late Night with Seth Myers if audiences could see Lang and her size-changing abilities in a future Young Avengers film, Newton revealed, "I don't know, I mean, like, what? The thing that's cool was that making this movie was the best project of my life and even if I'm lucky enough to do another Marvel movie, nothing will ever top working with Paul Rudd every day. Ever. I don't know."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.