Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, Quantumania Exclusive Interview | Phase Zero ft. Jeff Loveness

Phase Zero hosted a key member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's family in Wednesday's episode when Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness joined the podcast. Loveness' resumé before Quantumania included an appearance in The Office, scripts for Rick & Morty, and several titles with Marvel Comics including Nova and Spider-Man books. Currently, Loveness is hard at work on the script for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The extended interview is packed into the second half of the new Phase Zero episode, following a series of updates for Daredevil: Born Again, Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts. and Marvel's place at Disney Parks.

"Peyton [Reed] wanted it to be this kind of tonal shift in this Ant-Man, Quantum Realm adventure," Loveness explained at the top of the show. "And Kang the Conqueror and MODOK were on the table. That was basically it, if I remember correctly. And so the rest was forging, 'Okay, what's your take on Kang? How can he possibly go up against Ant-Man? What's his situation? How is he different potentially, where could this guy go but really focus on this movie right now? What are the dynamics at play? What's the Janet of it all?' And I think the movie came together when I realized, 'Oh, Janet and Kang should have a history. There's a reason she doesn't tell anyone about this place. She's like a spy that had to bury terrible things that they did in the Cold War and never talk about even if it's a problem,' or really you give her that sort of a history of violence quality."

Phase Zero Season 3 Episode 9 is available now on all podcast platforms and the show's official channel. Find links to download and subscribe to Phase Zero below!

Why is Phase Zero the Best MCU Podcast for you?

Launching on January 15, 2021, Phase Zero made its goal of building a fun and welcoming community of Marvel fans clear. In the time since, more than 2,000,000 listens across platforms and countless comments from listeners and viewers, the community has become one which celebrates the Marvel fandom and regularly engages in conversation about past and future titles. Having connected fans with some of their favorite actors, provided expert knowledge on upcoming titles, and analysis with comparisons to comics, Phase Zero is the one-stop podcast for all things Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Phase Zero has continued to innovate its content and provide a fun. Hosted by Brandon Davis, Jenna Anderson, Aaron Perine, and Jamie Jirak, the Phase Zero podcast has featured dozens of exciting guests from the Marvel family. WandaVision director Matt Shakman, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland, Loki director Kate Herron, What If...?'s creative team of A.C. Bradley and Bryan Andrews, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson, Eternals producer Nate Moore, Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton and star Simu Liu, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis, Marvel Studios prop master Russell Bobbitt, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness costume designer Graham Churchyard, cast members from the She-Hulk series, Venom director Ruben Fleischer, Venom 2 director Andy Serkis, and more have been featured in full-length interviews, along with a trivia episode, a dive into plot holes, and anticipation rankings!

Phase Zero invites you to celebrate all things Marvel, hosting a weekly conversation of theories, speculation, and exclusive interviews and insights. It's the number one spot for MCU fans, welcoming those new to it all and those who think they know it all! New episodes are recorded live on Youtube every Wednesday at 12pm ET before being made available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts can be found. For updates regarding the Phase Zero podcast, follow the official Phase Zero account on Twitter!