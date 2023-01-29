New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Spot Reveals New Footage

In just a matter of weeks, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to go to theaters and watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the latest film in the Peyton Reed-directed franchise. Given that it's the next picture up on the Marvel Studios release slate, it's getting an increasingly large heap of attention through marketing and publicity efforts. As such, the latest television spot promoting the film unveils even more footage from the threequel, teasing just has massive of a scope the film has.

Much of the new footage unveiled deals directly with the conflict between Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), with the former even assuming his Giant-Man size within the confines of Kang's city, which may or may not be Chronopolis. See the new spot for yourself below.

— Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 29, 2023

How important is Quantumania?

Judging the comments from Marvel's various producers, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will have plenty of ramifications for the future of the franchise as a whole. According to Stephen Broussard, the feature is on par with a major team-up such as Captain America: Civil War.

"We talk about movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, in which you saw the fall of S.H.I.E.L.D. and it felt like the entirety of the MCU turned on that," Broussard shared in a press release alongside the film's latest trailer. "Captain America: Civil War was another film where you saw heroes divided and in camps and battle lines being drawn-it really felt like the future of the MCU was going to be defined by the action of that film. We really liked the idea of making this Ant-Man film as important and integral to the MCU going forward."

Here's the description for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which enters theaters February 17th.

"In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

