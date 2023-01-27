Ant-Man and The Suicide Squad Star David Dastmalchian Launches Genre Production Company

From The Suicide Squad to Ant-Man to The Flash to Dune, David Dastmalchian has become a recognizable and beloved part of the genre space. As a new report reveals, he's about to spearhead even more of them in a whole new way. On Thursday, it was announced that Dastmalchian is launching Good Fiend Films, a new production company focused on character-driven projects across horror, sci-fi and fantasy for film, television, audio and publishing. The label hopes to be character-driven projects across horror, sci-fi and fantasy for film, television, audio and publishing. Its first project will be the upcoming horror film Late Night with the Devil, which stars Dastmalchian as a 1970s talk show host named Jack Delroy.

"It's an exciting time for elevated genres and I am grateful to be entering the marketplace with a strong collection of ideas and projects at various stages of creation," Dastmalchian said in a statement. "I have been blessed with the good fortune of collaborating with some of the best minds in entertainment and I have learned so much about myself and the craft of storytelling. At this stage in my journey of mental wellness and addiction recovery, I'm honored to be leading Good Fiend Films as we wrestle with tough questions through the entertaining lens of science fiction, horror, and superhero narratives."

Will David Dastmalchian return for Ant-Man 3?

Dastmalchian, who stole the hearts of fans in recent years by playing DC's Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, previously told ComicBook.com that he was uncertain if he would be able to return for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. As the film's most recent press release revealed, Dastmalchian will actually be returning — but as the voice of a new character named Veb, as opposed to his previous character of Kurt.

"Well, unfortunately with the world of Ant-Man... I honestly don't know where I'm going next," Dastmalchian explained at the time. "Right now I'm actually working on an R... I think it's an R-rated movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but having come from Ant-Man, a really fun family-friendly PG movie, to The Suicide Squad, the only drawback... I mean, it's awesome that James [Gunn] could go as bonkers as he wanted to go with the violence and the language and all of the comedy. But the only sad thing about all of that is I have two kids in my house who are so freaking excited about a movie that they are not going to see for about another six or seven years and they don't know that yet. To them, this is like weeks away. Like, 'Dads Polka-Dot Man, we're going to see the movie.' They don't know, they're not seeing the movie."

What do you think of David Dastmalchian launching his own production company? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.

h/t: Deadline