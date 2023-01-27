Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Jokes How M.O.D.O.K. Will Get Him Fired by Marvel

The upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to bring the bizarre and outlandish character M.O.D.O.K. into live-action, and if he isn't conceptually a strange enough figure, writer of the upcoming movie Jeff Loveness joked that his on-screen antics are so "extra" that he could see himself getting fired from future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Marvel Studios likely not only supported but also encouraged Loveness to embrace that absurdity, as they knew the figure had enough potential that he had previously earned his own series on Hulu, in which he was voiced by Patton Oswalt. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17th.

While speaking with SFX Magazine, per CBR, Loveness confirmed that writing for M.O.D.O.K. was his "single favorite thing" about working on the sequel.

"Obviously we are very faithful to the comics with the design and the look, but then there is a little bit of extra we put into him," the writer admitted. "Maybe I'll get fired off [Avengers: The Kang Dynasty] when people see it, but some of my favorite moments come from M.O.D.O.K. and the dynamics there!"

Given that M.O.D.O.K. stands for Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing, the villain could be considered one of the most ruthless threats in the MCU, but with him essentially being a massive, floating head, there's inherent bizarreness with the figure. While characters previously established in the MCU obviously play a major part of the new film, Loveness also noted that once the filmmakers found the right tone for M.O.D.O.K., that tone paved the way for the whole adventure.

"He's a real loose-cannon character and I had a great amount of fun with him," Loveness admitted. "That was almost day one in the room -- we cracked M.O.D.O.K. as a character and the movie just became so fun."

One slight tweak to the character in the MCU is that his origin is now that he's Corey Stoll's Darren Cross from the first Ant-Man, with this new film confirming he hadn't been defeated as some fans had assumed and was instead trapped in the Quantum Realm and underwent an otherworldly evolution.

