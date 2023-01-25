Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Rating Revealed With New Featurette

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's official rating has been revealed, along with a new featurette about the film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been "Rated PG-13 for violence/action, and language."By now a PG-13 rating for a Marvel movie is nothing new – it always boils down to the reasons why. In the case of Ant-Man 3, it looks like the level of violence and some foul language will be the culprits.

Indeed, the trailers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have hinted that there could be some seriously dark moments of violence in the movie. Jonathan Majors' new Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror is shown having an outright bloody fight with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang – going so far as stomping the Ant-Man helmet in (with the camera giving a terrifying POV from the helmet), while another scene shows Scott Lang bloody and battered in what looks to be a final battle with Kang.

In addition, some of the fantastical multiverse moments teased in Quantumania look like they could be pretty intense for some younger viewers. This includes a scene of giant Ant-Man having his body literally unravel – or Scott seemingly drowning in an ant pile of his own alternate selves. After seeing WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it seems pretty clear that Marvel can't dip into this Multiverse Saga arc without going to some scary places.

The Quantum Realm awaits.



Check out this brand-new featurette for Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania and experience it in 3D February 17. Get tickets now: https://t.co/BUKUMexVMs pic.twitter.com/nS0LW9g89n — Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (@AntMan) January 25, 2023

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featurette released by Marvel sees Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and the cast teasing the epic revelations of the Quantum Realm and the battle with Kang. As Feige points out, Scott Lang's Ant-Man is probably one of the most underestimated characters in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe; after all, it was Scott who gave the Avengers a literal path back to hope and victory in Avengers: Endgame. So, which hero would be more deserving to kick off Phase 5?

As for other teases: Michelle Pfeiffer tees up a tease about Janet van Dyne's secretive past. Janet was stuck in the Quantum Realm from the Cold War era up until she was rescued in Ant-Man and the Wasp; Quantumania will finally reveal why she doesn't discuss that time, and what secrets of the Quantum Realm Janet's protecting... like Kang.

The main thing Marvel fans are coming to Ant-Man 3 to see is no doubt Kang the Conqueror. Kang will be an even bigger and more complex villain than Thanos, and Quantumania will be the first real chapter in his attempt to reshape the realities of the MCU. Majors calls the role "a gift," and since he will be all over Marvel movies and TV shows for the next few years, he's not kidding!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released in theaters and 3D on February 17th.