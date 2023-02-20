Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ties for MCU's Worst Rotten Tomatoes Score

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a rotten start. Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived in theaters and on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes over the weekend, scoring just a 55% approval from professional critics on the Tomatometer. That was the second-lowest-rated installment and second "rotten" overall of the now 31-movie MCU, behind only Eternals, which plunged from 63% "fresh" to 47% "rotten" when it opened as part of Phase 4 in 2021. Quantumania's Rotten Tomatoes score has dropped to tie Eternals at 47% on the Tomatometer, which accounts for 303 reviews from critics at the time of publishing.

But Quantumania's audience score isn't falling in line with the critics: the film has an 84% rating (an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars) from more than 5,000 verified ticket-buyers. So far, it's faring better with audiences than Eternals, which settled at a still-"fresh" 77% from moviegoers with more than 10,000 ratings.

Both Quantumania and Eternals each received a franchise-worst "B" CinemaScore grade, on par with Catwoman, Elektra, Green Lantern, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. CinemaScore polls opening-night audiences nationwide, who gave an "A+" to Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and an "A" to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a "B+" for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a "B" for Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022.

MCU Movies Ranked on Rotten Tomatoes



Black Panther (2018): 96% Certified Fresh

Avengers: Endgame (2019): 94%

Iron Man (2008): 94% Certified Fresh

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): 93% Certified Fresh

Thor: Ragnarok (2017): 93% Certified Fresh

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 92% Certified Fresh

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): 92% Certified Fresh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021): 91% Certified Fresh

The Avengers (2012): 91% Certified Fresh

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): 90% Certified Fresh

Captain America: Civil War (2016): 90% Certified Fresh

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014): 90% Certified Fresh

Doctor Strange (2016): 89% Certified Fresh

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018): 87% Certified Fresh

Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 85% Certified Fresh

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017): 85% Certified Fresh

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022): 84% Certified Fresh

Ant-Man (2015): 83% Certified Fresh

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011): 80% Certified Fresh

Black Widow (2021): 79% Certified Fresh

Captain Marvel (2019): 79% Certified Fresh

Iron Man 3 (2013): 79% Certified Fresh

Thor (2011): 77% Certified Fresh

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): 76% Certified Fresh

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022): 74% Certified Fresh

Iron Man 2 (2010): 71% Certified Fresh

The Incredible Hulk (2008): 67% Fresh

Thor: The Dark World (2013): 66% Fresh

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022): 64% Fresh

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023): 47% Rotten

Eternals (2021): 47% Rotten

Quantumania is director Peyton Reed's Ant-Man trilogy capper and the first film of Phase 5, part of the three-phase Multiverse Saga that will culminate in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026.

ComicBook critic Jenna Anderson wrote Quantumania "is not only the third 'act' in the almost decade-long Marvel Cinematic Universe journey of Ant-Man, but it is a forecast of what's on the horizon — kicking off Phase 5 of the franchise's storytelling, and fully teeing up its biggest Big Bad yet, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). It would be a lot to ask any of Marvel's existing superhero franchises to carry that latter burden, but in the hands of Quantumania, it proves to be a fun challenge in nearly every way. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is an eccentric and essential spectacle, which further expands the possibilities of what the MCU's tentpole projects can still be capable of."

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.