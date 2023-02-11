Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Evangeline Lilly Reveals Why She Wants a Solo Movie

We're just a few days away from the arrival of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that is poised to completely shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its Phase 5 and beyond. The blockbuster will pit a number of returning characters from the franchise against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), and fans are definitely excited to see where their individual stories will go next. For one star, Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp actor Evangeline Lilly, that future would ideally involve a film of her own. As she recently told Entertainment Tonight, she is ready for a The Wasp solo project. This comes after the actress had previously told Variety that she thought it "might be time" for a Wasp standalone film.

"When I first started, it was like, 'No, no, no. Ant-Man and the Wasp, they're a duo. They're so good together," Lilly revealed. "Three movies later, I'm like, 'OK. Alright. We did it. C'mon, I want some time to tell a story.'"

Will there be an A-Force movie?

Another hypothetical MCU sequel that Lilly has championed is a potential A-Force movie, which would hypothetically team up all of the heroines from the franchise in a single narrative.

"Yes! I would like to be on it," Lilly said in an interview with CinePop late last year. "I would like to make it happen. That day that we did the scene in [Avengers:] Endgame where it was just us women was the most special day I've ever had. It was maybe tied with the most special day I've ever had filming a Marvel movie."

What is Ant-Man 3 about?

In Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, along with Hope's parents, Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne and Scott's daughter, Cassie, are accidentally sent to the Quantum Realm with no way to get back and encounter threats in a breathtaking world, plus might fight against their newest enemy, Kang the Conqueror, who has a ruthless army and a mysterious agenda.

The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne, Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, and Bill Murray as the film's villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released in theaters on Friday, February 17th.