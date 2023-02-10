Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Jonathan Majors Wants to Face Off Against Tony Stark

It's only been four years since audiences said goodbye to Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, but fans aren't the only ones who are holding out hope for a possible return from the figure, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Major is also wishing his Kang the Conqueror could collide with Downey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Kang set to be the major threat of the overall MCU going forward, fans also can't help but wonder what it would be like to see the figures collide, though the effectiveness of Iron Man's sacrifice makes any return seem entirely unlikely. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lands in theaters on February 17th.

"I know he's an OG. I mean, he's one of the originals," Majors shared with Lifehacker Australia of Downey. "I'm just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large. I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up."

He continued, "I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating. His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear worldview and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era. It'd be really interesting to see those two kind of come together and have a bit of conversation."

Interestingly enough, Majors previously shared that, in addition to wanting to face off against Stark, he looked to Downey's performance to serve as inspiration for his villain.

"The inspirations for Kang? He's a conqueror. You should look at Alexander the Great. Look at Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar starts there," Majors explained to Deadline last month. "He's a part of an already established universe. Those are inspirations and then counterpoints, which is also important in creating a character is to figure out how they counter people. 'You're smart, but watch how smart I am'. So you can look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and say, 'Okay, if that's the superhero of superheroes, et cetera, and I'm to be the supervillain of supervillains. How do I counteract that in the zeitgeist?' I can write a book about it at this point, but I'll close there."

