Apple’s Adaptation of 10/10 Fantasy Book Masterpiece Gets an Exciting Status Update

Apple’s upcoming adaptation of a fantasy masterpiece has gotten an exciting status update, suggesting good progress is being made on the project. With so many fantasy book adaptations stuck in development hell, it’s a relief to see one of them chugging forward. And it’s especially satisfying for the Mistborn movie, which is over a decade in the making. The news that Apple would take the reins on Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe signaled that we’d finally see momentum, but it’s happening quicker than fans could have hoped for.

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Sanderson has been hard at work penning the Mistborn movie’s screenplay, and in his most recent weekly YouTube update, he shared that he’s already halfway done. There’s still a ways to go before it’s complete — and even then, it’ll need to go through the studio and an editing process — but this is a big step forward. Sanderson also noted he’s been in communication with Apple, saying:

“The Misborn screenplay is at 50%. I’m moving right along on that, had some good feedback from chatting with the studio and things like that, with Apple, about what they’re expecting. They haven’t read it yet, but I’m feeling really good about how this is going.”

Watch Sanderson’s full weekly update below:

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It’s probably no surprise that Sanderson is already 50% of the way through the script, as he has a reputation for high volume and fast turnarounds, even with his books. In a recent episode of Intentionally Blank podcast with Dan Wells, the author revealed that he wants to follow the “James Gunn model,” however: “fantastic script, no reshoots.” This means his screenplay likely has a long journey of polishing ahead of it, regardless of how quickly Sanderson works through the initial draft.

Image courtesy of Tor Books/Macmillan

After 16 years of waiting for a Mistborn movie — Paloppa Pictures first picked up the rights to The Final Empire back in 2010 — it’s genuinely exciting to see any progress being made at all. The path to an adaptation has been a long one, with the original plans for a film falling through, then Sanderson’s second attempt to bring it to the screen also not happening. Following the news that the latest attempt had returned “to square one” at the end of 2024 (via the author’s State of the Sanderson), many fans had begun to give up hope of an adaptation happening. Needless to say, the progress made throughout 2026 has been a pleasant surprise. We can only hope we get promising updates on The Stormlight Archive TV show next.

Are you excited to see the Mistborn adaptation making progress at last? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!