Casting the Mistborn Movie: 11 Actors Perfect for the Main Characters

After years of hoping for a Mistborn movie, Apple TV is finally bringing Brandon Sanderson’s fantasy series to the screen — and we’re already thinking about which stars could fill out the main cast of characters. Although the first Mistborn film will have obvious leads in Vin and Kelsier, the book features a rich supporting ensemble. Each member plays a vital role in Kelsier’s scheme to overthrow the Final Empire. And some characters, like Elend and Sazed, will become even more important as the series goes on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This means getting Mistborn‘s cast right is a must for the upcoming adaptation. Fortunately, with Sanderson having creative involvement, it seems unlikely that longtime fans will be disappointed. And there’s an argument to be made for casting unknowns in the main roles. However, looking at established talent, here’s who I’d want to see take on each part.

1) Dafne Keen as Vin

Image via HBO

Dafne Keen has been a popular fancast for Mistborn‘s heroine for years now. And while she’s close to aging out of the role, I’d argue she’s still young enough to portray Vin on-screen, especially if the movie ages her up slightly. It wouldn’t need to be a drastic shift — stars in their 20s playing teens is common enough — and it would be even less noticeable in The Well of Ascension and The Hero of Ages, when Vin is also a young adult.

Keen is a solid pick for Vin, and not just because she looks the part. She’s had comparable roles before. Her time in His Dark Materials proves she can adapt a leading lady from a best-selling fantasy series, while her Marvel performance proves she can portray a deeply traumatized character (and nail Mistborn‘s action to boot).

2) Sam Claflin as Kelsier

Image via Lionsgate

There are a few good options to play Kelsier in the Mistborn film, but I think Sam Claflin is the actor I’m most sold on. He’s got the messy blond hair and can pull off the attitude, but it’s his performance as Finnick in The Hunger Games that really underscores how suited he is for the role.

As Finnick, Claflin has to be the dazzling, charming District 4 victor the Capitol knows and loves — but he also shows depth through an angrier side of his character that hates everything the spectators stand for. He’s got the smile and charm to bring Kelsier to life, but more importantly, he’s able to tap into the rage required to play Mistborn‘s antihero. It’s exactly the balance the film’s cast needs.

3) Harry Collett as Elend Venture

Image via HBO

Elend’s main physical descriptor is messy brown hair, and House of the Dragon‘s Harry Collett can bring that to the table. But his portrayal of Prince Jacaerys Velaryon is the real selling point for him as Elend Venture. He already plays a character who’s born into nobility, strives to be a good leader, though Jace still has plenty to learn — and he’s questioning his own place in his mother’s plans.

Collett nails Jace’s passion and desire to lead, but he also layers the character’s uncertainty and inexperience into his performance. This is the tightrope the actor who plays Elend needs to walk. Elend’s clever and grows into a capable ruler, but his narrative is full of trial and error. Watching House of the Dragon, I think Harry Collett can pull this off.

4) Peter Mensah as Sazed

Image via Universal

Through his brief appearance, Gladiator 2 proves Peter Mensah is still magnetic on-screen. And he’s got the ideal background to play Sazed in a series of Mistborn films. He’s no stranger to action-packed projects; Spartacus proves as much. That’s a must for anyone bringing Sazed to life, as he’s involved in Mistborn Era 1’s most intense and action-heavy moments.

Sazed also needs to give off an air of wisdom and have a strong presence, despite being a more thoughtful character. After all, he’s the person the crew often looks to for advice and all the stored knowledge he has. Mensah commands attention every time he’s on-screen, and his demeanor and voice feel right to capture Sazed’s persona.

5) Rami Malek as the Lord Ruler

Image courtesy of USA Network

Rami Malek’s performance in Mr. Robot showcases his ability to bring an unsettling, often antisocial character to the screen — and that would work well for Mistborn‘s flashback sequences, which set up the first film’s Lord Ruler reveal. Mr. Robot also proves Malek can do a voiceover, and I’d imagine that’d come in handy for the journal entries.

With some time in hair and makeup, I think Malek would also be capable of capturing the present-day Lord Ruler in The Final Empire. There are plenty of great picks, but after imagining him in the role, I can’t unsee it.

6) Robert Pattinson as Marsh

Image via Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson has been thrown out as an option to play Kelsier, but I think the brooding, moody parts he’s tackled in the past would work much better for Marsh. Kelsier’s brother has a tragic journey over the course of Mistborn Era 1, and any star capable of bringing a figure like Bruce Wayne to life can handle that.

Additionally, Pattinson has played characters all over the moral spectrum, which would help him get Marsh right. Although Marsh starts the series with strongly held beliefs that mirror the rest of the crew’s, his transformation into a Steel Inquisitor pushes him further and further from their cause. It’s a meaty part, and it’s not hard to envision Pattinson excelling in it. Sadly, it’s hard to say if he’d ever do another major fantasy franchise after Twilight.

7) Charlie Cox as Dockson

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Another star Mistborn seems unlikely to get — he’s a little busy with Daredevil — is Charlie Cox. But hey, let me dream. Mistborn needs a brown-haired man with a beard who’s in his 30s or 40s to bring Dockson to life. And while that doesn’t narrow things down at all, Cox’s take on Matt Murdock has me convinced he’s a good choice.

As the MCU’s Daredevil, Cox can capture the moral complexity of someone who wants to do the right thing but also resorts to violence and under-the-table methods to get it done. Cox also captures his character’s strategic lawyer persona well, making him a great fit for the man pulling the strings of Kelsier’s crew.

8) Matt Berry as Breeze

Image via FX/Hulu

Matt Berry has the perfect look to bring Breeze to life in the Mistborn movie, and he’s also capable of the demeanor the character demands. Breeze’s power to manipulate emotions makes him a charming addition to the crew, and he’s no stranger to humor. He’s more lax than the rest of the team, but he’s surprisingly loyal beneath the flamboyance.

This makes Berry the best man for the role, as he proves himself capable of all of this with his What We Do in the Shadows character, Laszlo Cravensworth. Over-the-top and entertaining seems to come naturally to the actor. He has his deeper moments, though, so there’s little doubt he’d do Breeze justice.

9) Gwendoline Christie as Hammond

Image via HBO

There’s been talk about making Ham a woman in a Mistborn film, including from Sanderson himself. And perhaps I’m too far down the fantasy rabbit hole, but the first person who comes to mind is Gwendoline Christie. She has the build, and her stint as Brienne of Tarth proves she’s more than capable of showing up as a seasoned soldier.

On top of that, her take on Brienne of Tarth is faithful while still managing to define the character in new ways. That gives me hope that she could nail the adaptation of another beloved character on-screen.

10) Ciarán Hinds as Clubs

Image via HBO

Clubs is the oldest and grumpiest member of Mistborn‘s main crew, and he’s got a no-nonsense attitude that would be perfect for Ciarán Hinds. Clubs doesn’t require the same commanding presence as characters like Mance Rayder from Game of Thrones or the Dark Wizard from The Rings of Power. However, he does need to be straightforward and intimidating, and both those characters prove Hinds can get the job done.

If I’m being honest, it only feels right that Hinds is in the upcoming Mistborn movie, too. He’s been in the Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter franchises. What’s one more fantasy project under his belt?

11) Mason Thames as Spook

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

Clubs’ nephew Lestibournes — better known as Spook — must be portrayed by someone who can play an awkward teen. We’ve already seen that from Black Phone‘s Mason Thames, who also has the messy hair and lanky look of Spook.

The only issue with this particular casting is that Thames would probably outgrow the role quickly. Mistborn‘s time skips could help, and Lestibournes does change a lot over the course of the books. It’s certainly an option to think about.

Who would you want to see in the Mistborn movie? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!