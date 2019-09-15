Are You Afraid of the Dark? Reboot Gets New Artwork

Fall is here, and that means rustic shenanigans are a go for a lot of people all over America. Nickelodeon is bringing back a spooky favorite this season with Are You Afraid of the Dark? Some new artwork has been floating around online today as the trailer inches ever closer. The new Midnight Society is front and center for the images and the latest look at the crew gives viewers an idea of what’s to come.

In the images on social media, the Ringmaster holds all of the kids in his hands as they sit around the campfire. The circus motif is going strong with the tent in the background somewhere deep in the woods. This entire image feels like the announcement of a moody reboot for the series rather than a direct continuation. Now, the series isn’t a direct sequel, but it seems clear that this won’t be the version of the show that 90s kids are used to.

Get ready to face your fears. The Are You Afraid Of The Dark? trailer drops at midnight ET! 😎👍🎥🎬🎭☠️🎃👻👁👽🔥 #AreYouAfraidoftheDark @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/gPYRkNJSau — Mr. J (@joshHsmith1991) September 12, 2019

Speaking of nineties nostalgia, Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a part of Nickelodeon‘s pronounced throwback effort that includes Legends of the Hidden Temple and All That. The midnight society got some new members, and the set photos of the entire crew were released earlier in the year. Comicbook.com was given access to panel announcements for everyone in the cast. A whole new generation of viewers will be driven to insomnia by scary tales around the campfire.

Easily digestible horror stories are a centerpiece of network TV. Rod Sterling brought The Twilight Zone to small screens to critical acclaim back in 1959. The original Nickelodeon show was a product of the SNICK era and the 1990s were a notorious time for battling with censors that might object to scary content that would frighten young viewers. Any seasoned Power Rangers veteran will tell you about how all the villains shot lasers back then. Horror media has surged in popularity during recent years, so a refresh to Nick’s most famous scary series makes all the sense in the world.

The new Midnight Society lineup consists of: Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (IT, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween); and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish). The Carnival of Doom’s ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

Are You Afraid of the Dark?‘s October premiere will switch up the script. This new Midnight Society is still telling stories centered around the Carnival of Doom, but the stories will spring to life. Parents of young viewers should anticipate some moderate scares. It remains to be seen if the show will bein for a longer run if this one performs according to expectations.

Stay tuned for details on the Are You Afraid of the Dark? miniseries before it debuts this October.