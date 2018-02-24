Sam Rockwell Wants to Return as Justin Hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

One Marvel movie villain is hoping to make a return appearance.

Sam Rockwell played the villain Justin Hammer in Iron Man 2. He reprised the role in the one-shot “All Hail the King” and Hammer’s company was mentioned in the Netflix series Marvel’s Luke Cage, but Rockwell hopes he has another shot at playing Tony Stark’s nemesis.

“Of course!” Rockwell tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I have some great buddies in that franchise. Jeremy Renner is a good friend of mine, and I am pals with Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo. Robert [Downey Jr.] is always fun. Would love to get me and Clark [Gregg] back in that franchise. That would be a lot of fun. “

There is at least one theory, one that leads to Armor Wars, to suggest that Rockwell may get his opening to return.

Rockwell mentions Clark Gregg, who plays SHIELD Agent Phil Coulson. Coulson was the glue that held the early Marvel Cinematic Universe movies together. Coulson died in Marvel’s The Avengers, but was resurrected and continues to fight the good fight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

However, the Avengers still haven’t learned that Coulson is actually alive, and Gregg previously told ComicBook.com that he doesn’t expect they ever will.

“It is an ever-present theme,” Gregg says. “It’s really touching to me how much the fans stay obsessed with the idea of when the Avengers are going to learn Coulson’s alive. It’s something that…I don’t know, I find that so touching! I think the Avengers have moved on, they’re busy.

“But also I think it’s a great credit to the show and the characters and the actors who brought these characters to life and to our production team, to Mark Kolpack’s visual effects and to the great writing of our writers, Jed [Whedon], Mo [Tancharoen] and Jeff [Bell], because I think there’s a growing number of people who kind of feel like this feels like a part of that bigger world and they want to see the various worlds – whether it’s the incredible Netflix world of New York, they just want at some point feel that this is one big story, which I still believe it is. And you know, when the time is right, who knows?”

