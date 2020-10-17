Armie Hammer Is Eager to Make Man From U.N.C.L.E. Sequel

✖

One of the most underrated movies of the last decade is Guy Ritchie's The Man From U.N.C.L.E. The 2015 film was based on the 1960s television series of the same name and saw a star-studded team-up between Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, and Alicia Vikander. The film did fairly well with reviews, earning a 67% critics score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis called it "the most stylish action movie of the summer" in his review five years ago. Over the years, the movie has picked up a lot of fans who often call for a sequel, and it turns out they're not the only ones hoping for more. While doing press for his Rebecca remake, Hammer told Cinema Blend that he wants the same. In fact, it was Hammer's Rebecca co-star, Lily James, that chimed in with the question, wondering, "Why is there not a sequel to that movie? It’s so good!"

"No idea," Hammer replied. "Trust me, if someone was like, 'Hey, do you want to do a sequel?' I would be like, 'Hell yeah, let’s go!' … I hear it. I get people being like, 'Are you going to do a sequel?' The answer is, 'I hope so! I’d love to.' At one point, Lionel Wigram, who was the producer and also who wrote the original script, he and I talked about ideas and he told me an idea that he had for it, and I was like, 'That sounds great! Whatever your idea [is], let’s just do it!' I don’t know, man. Keep pushing. Hopefully one day we can do it. I’d love to do it."

You can read an official description for the 2015 movie here: "Set against the backdrop of the early 1960s, at the height of the Cold War, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. centers on CIA agent Solo [Cavill] and KGB agent Kuryakin [Hammer]. Forced to put aside longstanding hostilities, the two team up on a joint mission to stop a mysterious international criminal organization, which is bent on destabilizing the fragile balance of power through the proliferation of nuclear weapons and technology. The duo’s only lead is the daughter [Vikander] of a vanished German scientist, who is the key to infiltrating the criminal organization, and they must race against time to find him and prevent a worldwide catastrophe." The movie also featured Elizabeth Debicki, Jared Harris, and Hugh Grant.

