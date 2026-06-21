Arnold Schwarzenegger Had to Help Convince Eraser’s Studio to Include 1 of His Most Famous Action Scenes Ever

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his action movie hit Eraser this year. In celebration of the movie’s anniversary, ComicBook spoke to director Chuck Russell about the movie and its place in action movie history. In the interview, the director talked about the movie, its place in history, and how Schwarzenegger ensured that the studio let Russell add in some of the scenes he felt were necessary that the studio didn’t originally agree with. These included three set pieces that Schwarzenegger stepped up and fought for, including the scene with the alligators, the parachute escape, and the railguns.

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“I was a big fan of True Lies and still am,” Russell said in the interview. “I wanted to come up with three set pieces I’d never seen before in an action film, and Arnold helped me get permission to do those in the movie, which wasn’t in the original script.”

Eraser Basically Invented the Railgun in Movies

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In the interview, Russell said that he wanted to “see how much further I could take him in performance. I wanted to support Arnold’s brand, so particularly after True Lies.”

The alligator scene in Eraser was completely wild, and the parachute scene was one that really shone in the action movie. However, the railgun scene did something much more. This one scene that Russell came up with after the script was done was something that has lived on in action movies for the three decades since its inception. This was one of the first Hollywood movies to use the railgun, and Eraser became the visual template for any movie and video game that used the weapon ever since.

According to Russell, using the railgun allowed him to do something that felt “reality-based” in his movie. He said all the technology he used was reality-based, which was important for the movie. The railguns in Eraser could shoot aluminum projectiles at close to the speed of light and had X-ray scopes that allowed the shooters to see and fire through solid walls. The main plot here was that the illegal arms dealers were selling these railguns, and Schwarzenegger’s Deputy United States Marshal John Kruger had to stop them.

The famous scene that Russell is so proud of sees Kruger lifting up two heavy-duty railguns in his hands and then using their glowing blue energy to fire the projectiles through heavily armored shipping crates to kill the mercenaries. Of course, Schwarzenegger had to finish with a cheesy one-liner, as Kruger said, “You’ve just been erased.” This scene was unlike any in action movies at the time, and it was one that remains memorable 30 years later. It also helped influence future action movies that began to implement weapons like the railguns into their scripts.

Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared in several major movies in the 1990s, and while Eraser doesn’t stand up to movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day and True Lies, it is still a fun and exciting action movie. On its 30th anniversary, it is definitely worth the re-watch, and the incredible railgun scene is just one of the many reasons why.

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