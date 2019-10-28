Ashley Graham Dresses as Knocked Up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween

Model and television personality Ashley Graham dressed as a popular cartoon character for Halloween, but with a twist. The America’s Next Top Model judge and American Beauty Star host revealed her Halloween costume via an Instagram post on Sunday. Graham is pregnant and so was her take on Jessica Rabbit. Graham wore the character’s tight red dress from the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? Her husband, director Justin Ervin, dressed as WWE superstar “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Graham wrote in her Instagram post, “Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween.” You can take a look at her photo gallery below.

Jessica Rabbit is the human toon wife of toon Roger Rabbit. Gary K. Wolf created her in the 1981 novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit?, inspired by the character Red from Tex Avery’s Red Hot Riding Hood cartoon. In the novel, she’s an immoral former comic strip character turned starlet on the rise. She’s estranged from her husband, and Roger becomes obsessed with her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The novel became the 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit? For the film, Richard Williams, Jeffrey Price, and Peter Seaman reimagined the character with inspiration from Hollywood actresses like Veronica Lake, Lauren Bacall, and Rita Hayworth. Kathleen Turner voiced the character, while Amy Irving performed her singing voice. In the film, Jessica is a sultry, desirable supper club singer. She’s one of the suspects in the investigation into who framed her husband, but she loves Roger for the way he makes her laugh. In the film, she’s given the memorable line, “I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way,” which the American Film Institute nominated in 2015 as one of the most memorable movie lines of the past century.

Graham is a 31-year-old plus-size model who signed her first modeling deal in 2001. She’s appeared in campaigns for Levi and Lane Bryant and won Full Figured Fashion Week’s Model of the Year in 2012. She designed her own lingerie line for Addition Elle and appeared as a coach on MTV’s Made. In 2016, she became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit Issue. She was a backstage host for Miss USA and Miss Universe from 2016 through 2018. In 2017, she released her memoir, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like.

What do you think of Graham’s pregnant Jessica Rabbit Halloween costume? Let us know in the comments.

Image via Jim Spellman/Getty Images