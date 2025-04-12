Is Marvel’s New Fantastic Four Movie Headed Toward an MCU Version of Their Worst Reboot?

Marvel’s First Family will be making their MCU debut in July with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. After the release of the film’s first trailer and details revealed during Marvel’s presentation at CinemaCon, many fans started to speculate what we would see in the film and how it connects to the MCU as a whole. Rumors include the team being on the same planet Earth as the X-Men in The Marvels, creating a potential showdown with the Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday, but with Sue Storm’s pregnancy in First Steps and the impending arrival of Franklin Richards, some fans are digging a bit deeper for inspiration from Marvel Comics’ past.

Franklin Richards was introduced in 1968, later manifesting incredible powers that launched him to the top of any “most powerful” list of Marvel characters. With his potential addition to the film, he could end up as a lure for Galactus to the retro Earth. Franklin could also be the spark behind the eventual creation of Battleworld in Secret Wars. But what if his presence represents a more divisive storyline for Marvel fans, perhaps something like Heroes Reborn?

What is Heroes Reborn?

Long before NBC revived its (unrelated) Heroes television franchise with a similar name, Marvel introduced Heroes Reborn to shelves, lead by Jim Lee and Rob Liefeld. Published in 1996, the year-long initiative saw Marvel heroes sacrificed to defeat Onslaught, including the Avengers and Fantastic Four. However, instead of actually dying they were whisked to a pocket Earth, thanks to Franklin Richards. Classic stories and origins were retold and reimagined, with Lee and Liefeld leading the charge. While sales were up for the rebooted titles, the concept fell apart after Liefeld was removed from the project and Lee was given the reins on the entire creation. It ended after twelve issues, leading to Heroes Return and their re-introduction to the main Marvel Universe.

A key part of Heroes Reborn is the arrival of Galactus as a massive threat to all of the heroes. The narrative throughout the rebooted titles revolved around the impending arrival of the world devourer, connected Marvel favorites to the villain, and concluded in a four-issue showdown that may be parallel with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and its Galactus fight. In the closing crossover, Doctor Doom uses time travel to return to a point before Galactus’ arrival and each of his respective destructions of Earth. Each time he and the heroes are thwarted, with some notable names dying along the way until Galactus is killed by the Silver Surfer in the final issue.

Seeing all of the heroes featured in the crossover is unlikely, but some story details line up with the rumored plot for First Steps. The biggest rumor claims Galactus succeeds in eating the retro-futuristic Earth in First Steps, opening the door for Franklin Richards to help his family survive and make their way to the main timeline. We’re also aware this version of Galactus is the same across the entire multiverse, so the destruction of this planet and the ongoing incursions between other parallel timelines should be enough to lure him to the main Marvel “sacred” timeline.

How Could Heroes Reborn Play Out In the MCU?

The World Devourer holds a special connection to Franklin Richards, possibly marking him as a bigger target in the film. His powers aside, Franklin has demonstrated an ability to connect with Galactus and even becomes the villain in the many possible futures depicted in Fantastic Four comics. If The Fantastic Four: First Steps does find influence in the late ’90s Heroes Reborn crossover, what can we expect?

Franklin Richards would likely demonstrate his powers, possibly against Galactus, in a final attempt to save the parallel Earth. Tying this to the incursions or showing him to help his family escape the destruction would also be a solid possibility. If it plays out as some speculation indicates, Franklin Richards could fill the void left by Molecule Man’s absence in the MCU. Switching Molecule Man for Franklin Richards in the Secret Wars story would see Doom use the young boy’s power to create Battleworld and keep the peace.

We’ll keep our ears open and eyes peeled as we draw closer to the film’s premiere in July. Until then, what is your theory on Franklin Richards’ potential role in the MCU moving forward? Would Heroes Reborn ruin the entire franchise if it is introduced immediately? Sound off in the comments.