Assassin Club Trailer Pits Henry Golding and Noomi Rapace at Odds in Deadly Game

Henry Golding is out to collect six contracts in the newest trailer for Assassin Club. The Snake Eyes actor is putting his martial arts skills to use once again, this time teaming with Sam Neill (Jurassic World Dominion), Noomi Rapace (Prometheus), and Daniela Melchior (Fast X) for the assassin-themed flick. Golding plays a former military member that gets recruited to snuff out bad people, including murderers, rapists, and politicians. However, once Golding tries to get out of the assassin game and retire to live a simple life with Melchior, Neill offers him one last job that involves taking out six different assassin contracts worth a million dollars apiece.

It's unclear if Noomi Rapace is one of those six contracts from the Assassin Club trailer, but she definitely has it out for Henry Golding. Her character appears near the end of the two-minute-long trailer as she attacks Golding with a knife. Somewhere along the way it also looks like Golding and Neill's characters get into a little bit of conflict, with their enemies pitting them against each other. Overall, if you're interested in action-packed, dramatic movies, then Assassin Club should be right up your alley.

"6 separate contracts. Each one pays a million dollars" See Henry Golding and Sam Neill in the new trailer for Assassin Club in cinemas April 14. pic.twitter.com/MGup8IeU8a — ParamountUK (@ParamountUK) March 23, 2023

Henry Golding on Playing James Bond

Daniel Craig exited his James Bond role after his final film No Time To Die, and all eyes are on who will replace him as 007. There has been a long list of names on the list to become the next James Bond that includes Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, Henry Golding, and most recently Aaron Taylor Johnson. Johnson is rumored to be at the top of the list to play the super spy, but nothing has been set in stone, so that leaves hope for the rest of the list. Golding attended the Golden Globe Awards, where he was asked if he'd had any talks with Barbara Broccoli about playing James Bond. While chatting with Variety on the awards show's red carpet, the actor talked about Bond and even revealed what he would bring to the role.

"No. I think theres been a few guys that have. Sadly, I'm not one of them, but I do know for a fact that the cogs are in motion for Barbara [Broccoli] so I just wish them the best. I think they're going to choose the most appropriate Bond," Golding told the trade. "I'd love to be in the Bond universe, not specifically Bond, but let's play in that sandpit. I'll play OddJob, it doesn't matter."

"What would I bring? Oh gosh. I'd bring… I'd bring a sense of mystery, a sense of charm and good looks." Golding jokingly added.

Directed by Camille Delamarre, Assassin Club stars Henry Golding, Daniela Melchior, Sam Neill, and Noomi Rapace. The film opens in theaters on April 14th.