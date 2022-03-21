The Suicide Squad’s Daniela Melchior in Talks to Join Fast and Furious 10

The Suicide Squad breakout star Daniela Melchior has officially found her next blockbuster franchise. On Monday, The Wrap revealed that Melchior is in talks to join the upcoming Fast and Furious 10 in a currently-unknown role. Melchior is best known for portraying Cleo Cazo / Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad, as well as providing the Portuguese dub for Spider-Gwen in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. She will next be seen in the action film Assassin Club. Melchior is the second DC Films veteran to be cast in the project, after Aquaman star Jason Momoa was confirmed to be portraying the film’s villain earlier this year.

Fast and Furious 10 is lined up to be released next year, after previously having its release date delayed by a month. While it’s unclear exactly when production will begin, the cast and crew of the film have indicated that it will be worth the wait. Justin Lin is returning to direct, with Chris Morgan penning the script.

“It is back-to-back,” franchise star Vin Diesel previously told ComicBook.com. “The target release date is 02/23 for the first one and 02/24 for the second one. We were supposed to release this movie last year, prior to the pandemic. So I guess what’s different about this release is that we’re a year into development and pre-production on Fast 10. And so I’m doing these interviews and it’s bizarre because I have to go back to Fast 9. I’m celebrating the release of Fast 9, but I have so much more to celebrate.”

According to a subsequent interview from director Justin Lin, the films will be having an “ambition” in multiple ways.

“The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin explained last September. “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.

“There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real world issues that we’re encountering,” Lin said of filming back-to-back. “But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

Fast and Furious 10 is poised to debut in theaters on May 19, 2023.