Attack the Block Director Promises Sequel With More "Fantasy Craziness"

Attack the Block 2 just got an "excited" update from director Joe Cornish. Entertainment Weekly spoke to the filmmaker about Lockwood & Co. But, he couldn't help teasing more "fantasy craziness" in the John Boyega movie's long-awaited sequel. "We are working hard on Attack the Block 2," says Cornish. "We've got a storyline, which we're very excited about. I consult with John the whole time, when he's not, you know, flying to some exotic location being a massive movie star." It's clear that the Star Wars actor and this director love working together. There's nothing to speak of as far as a trailer or anything like that yet. But, the script reading process and fine-tuning is already underway. Fans can wait a little longer, it's already been a long time.

"So, yeah, we're doing our due diligence, because we reckon one of the things that made the first film work was that mix of made-up fantasy craziness and carefully researched reality," Cornish elaborated. "The made-up crazy fantasy I do very easily, but the reality takes a bit of work."

Attack The Block's Director Points Out Underrated Part of These Movies

"The nice thing about the first movie was, nobody was expecting it," Cornish told The Kingcast. "Nobody knew who John was or who I was, certainly, outside of UK comedy circles. And we put a lot of work into the first one! Obviously, I can make stuff up about aliens quite easily, but the other stuff -- the aspects of reality that we folded the fantasy into -- we did a lot of research for, and so we are currently doing that same thing."

He added, "We have a very detailed treatment and a storyline we're very, very excited about -- and when I say 'we,' I mean me and John Boyega, who [I'm co-producing the film with] and consulting very closely with -- and we're doing all the research to make sure we get it right."

Fans around the world rejoiced when the sequel was announced. Boyega especially can appreciate the journey to this point after 10 years. "It's been a decade since Attack The Block was released and so much has changed since then," Boyega wrote in a statement back in 2021. "I'm excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour."

"I'm thrilled we're officially announcing our return to the world of Attack The Block on the tenth anniversary of the film's release," Cornish chimed-in. "I can't wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action."

