‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Director Ava DuVernay Teases Something Coming on Super Bowl Night

Fans of all realms of pop culture are looking forward to tonight’s Super Bowl, and fan-favorite director Ava DuVernay may have just provided another reason to.

Earlier today, DuVernay teased some sort of new content that will be unveiled tonight. While the A Wrinkle in Time director was vague on the details, she hinted that the particular thing is “history in the making”, and will make the world of #FilmTwitter “explode tonight.”

#FilmTwitter is going to explode tonight. Something is coming that I can hardly believe. Lawd. History in the making. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 4, 2018

DuVernay’s comments were also echoed by Franklin Leonard, the founder of the Hollywood screenplay resource The Black List.

Just heard about something that’s going to happen during the #SuperBowl broadcast tonight, and it. is. utterly. extraordinary. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 4, 2018

My thoughts exactly. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) February 4, 2018

This pairing of tweets has raised quite a few questions amongst fans, with many speculating about what exactly the new thing could be. While some have speculated that a new A Wrinkle in Time teaser will appear during the Super Bowl, that arguably is too small of a thing to warrant these comments from DuVernay and Leonard.

As fans have suggested online, quite a few possibilities could be likely, from some sort of new look at Black Panther to the first look at Disney’s live-action The Lion King. Some have also wondered if DuVernay will be announcing some sort of new project, possibly directing some sort of Marvel, DC, or Star Wars films.

For now, fans will just have to stay tuned (and keep refreshing DuVernay’s Twitter) to see what the announcement ends up being. ComicBook.com will provide any sort of updates as they come about.

A Wrinkle in Time will land in theaters on March 9th.