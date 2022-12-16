Avatar 2 Set Gets Visit From The Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau

✖

Jon Favreau, the actor/director best known for bringing Iron Man and The Mandalorian to life for Disney, visited the set of filmmaker James Cameron's upcoming Avatar sequels, according to a social media post by Jon Landau, who serves as a producer on the films. The connection makes sense; The Mandalorian's groundbreaking technological and visual effects accomplishments are exactly the kind of thing that Cameron would be excited by -- and Cameron is the filmmaker most likely to be ahead of the curve on such things, meaning that mutual admiration between the two seems like an obvious thing.

Favreau can be seen looking out at what is likely the massive set, an interested and maybe excited look on his face. Cameron points, presumably giving him a bit of insight.

You can see the image below.

"The Jim Cameron on Avatar, he is calmer," Winslet revealed in an interview late last year. "I will say that he’s just much more stepped into his true self, I think. That’s because of experience. That’s also because he’s done Avatar before, so he knows this world and he knows these characters. He’s invented that way of filming. There’s a level of confidence that has grounded him in a much more comfortable place, just for him. He was brilliantly collaborative on Avatar, honestly. I was awestruck by how much time he allows for the actors to often just meander over a scene, if it doesn’t feel like it fit quite right. And obviously safety had to come first. Listen, if there’s a proper world collapse and we really are all set on fire and there’s another global pandemic any minute now, I can tell you with my hand on my heart, one of the people I would want to be within that bunker is Jim Cameron. He’s very much safety first. I felt really good working with him. I’m so excited for Avatar."

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled to be released on December 16, 2022. It will be followed by Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.