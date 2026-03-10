Avatar 4 Gets Encouraging Update From James Cameron (Including a Character That Will Get More to Do)

The 53rd Saturn Awards were held Sunday, March 8th and Avatar: Fire and Ash cleaned up, taking home the trophies for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Film Direction, Best Film Screenwriting, Best Young Performer in a Film (Jack Champion), and Best Film Visual / Special Effects. And, according to ScreenRant, while he was there collecting trophies, James Cameron took questions on a potential fourth Avatar film. Suffice to say, for fans of the franchise, his responses make the film seem far more likely after it failed to live up to the massively high financial bar set by its two predecessors.

Furthermore, his words on the likely but not guaranteed next movie shed light on how the best element of Fire and Ash will be played up in round four. Specifically, Oona Chaplin’s Varang.

What Did Cameron Have to Say About a Fourth Avatar Film?

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Cameron has spoken before about how the scripts for both the fourth and fifth Avatar films have been completed. But, as is always the case, a sequel is partly shaped by reactions to its predecessor. For one, if a predecessor fails financially, the next movie isn’t happening at all. Furthermore, if one character is despised or beloved, they usually get, respectively, less or more screentime in the next movie. Think about how Jar Jar Binks went from a major player in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace to a pair of cameos throughout the rest of the prequel trilogy.

This trend is as applicable to Avatar as it is Star Wars or any other franchise. Cameron was asked if reception to any specific part of Avatar: Fire and Ash has shaped how he’ll go about making the next one. After acknowledging that the next movie isn’t 100% certain, but likely, Cameron said that “Varang may need to be written up a little bit moving forward. She kind of just took her place amongst all the others, because there are a lot of characters and plates spinning in the story. So, yeah, we might want to make her a little more [prominent].”

Chaplin’s Varang was unquestionably the best part of Fire and Ash. She’s arguably an even better villain than Stephen Lang’s Miles Quaritch. And now that Quaritch is seemingly fully dead this time (which is how it should remain) Varang should take center stage on the antagonist side of things.

Cameron seems happy that the audience responded so positive to Chaplin’s character. In regard to the need for rewriting the script so she can be a bigger part of it, Cameron said, “That’s a good problem to have when people are really responding to an element. In The Way of Water, people really responded resoundingly to Payakan. He was literally the highest-rated character in the film. I didn’t tell the actors that. But it’s like, ‘I guess we better put Payakan into Fire and Ash.’ You learn as you go forward. It’s evolving.”

Payakan the whale (well, tulkun) was a highlight of Avatar: The Way of Water, for sure, but Varang was even more integral to Fire and Ash. It’s exciting to imagine the next film leaning into the character even further.

