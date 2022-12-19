Avatar: Guy Fieri Joins Franchise (Thanks to Dope Fan Art)

Avatar: The Way of Water finally arrived in theaters over the past weekend, continuing the ambitious story of James Cameron's world. The sequel, which is already dominating the box office, brings a number of new cast members into its orbit, including quite a few recognizable names and faces. A new piece of fanart imagines another pop culture icon joining that list — chef and television star Guy Fieri.

A recent tweet from the official @Flavortown account photoshops Fieri as a member of the Na'vi, joking that the hypothetical crossover would be called Avatar: The Way of Flavor.

Why is Guy Fieri famous?

In addition to being the host of shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives and Guy's Grocery Games, Fieri has continued to dominate the pop culture landscape and the hearts of many, whether by donating to charity, making his restaurants' signature dishes open to a wider audience, or just sharing excellent memes. Reports also indicated last year that Fieri was becoming "the top-paid chef on cable TV", with a contract extension with Food Network that reportedly gave him a raise of $50 million.

"Nothing can replace what this kind of recognition, appearing on TV, can do for these people and their businesses … for their lives," Fieri told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "I need to keep doing this because it just needs to be done."

What is Avatar 2 about?

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The film will see the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, and Matt Gerald. New cast members include Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, and CJ Jones.

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis," Cameron previously shared with Total Film about The Way of Water. "I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

