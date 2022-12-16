Avatar 2: Meet the New Cast Members (Exclusive)

It's been 13 years since James Cameron's Avatar was released and now fans of the Oscar-winning movie are finally able to see the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of the Water. The film hit theaters last night, and fans are already eager to see the third installment. Not only does Way of the Water feature the return of some of the first movie's cast, but there are plenty of new characters to get to know. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis recently spoke with Bailey Bass (Tsireya), Trinity Bliss (Tuk), and Jack Champion (Miles) about their new roles and the auditioning process.

"Well, we didn't have any scripts," Bass said of the audition. "We had to pull our own sides all the way to almost the ending. We didn't really know our character names until very far into the audition process and then, on top of that, we did diving and free diving training to make sure that we knew how to swim and hold our breath just a little bit before going into this massive world."

Bass added, "Well, we had three months of intense training of all-around dialect, free diving. All of it. I got scuba certified in Hawaii, which is a gift but because we had that much amount of training and we also had to develop their swim, they swim like this, humans do not swim like this. So, because we were going into untouched territory, I felt a sense of comfort from all of us because it was all new to everyone. And then I ended up being really good at it. So, I'm proud!"

Bliss shared, "I see Tuk on the monitors in between scenes and always recognize her because she would usually be the smallest little Na'vi and sometimes excitedly bouncing up and down. I think that would always get me so excited and just adrenaline running through the veins. So, thrilled. And then I think seeing the finish form yesterday, seeing my Tuk, just so much love in my heart whenever I look at her and I'm so honored I got to bring her to life, my Tuktirey!" She added, "I remember this one day, I was kind of nervous about the scene, and [Sigourney Weaver] came to me and just made me feel confident and prepared and just talked to me. And we're so lucky to be surrounded by so many good people, cast and crew included."

Champion added of his human character, "For the first two years I was there, I was in mocap with the rest of the cast, even though I didn't really need to be. I just, I wanted to get that relationship and build that bond. So, then when I went to New Zealand, I kind of had to learn to fly solo without the cast but luckily I had a really amazing, like acting troupe around me and Jim [Cameron] was still there and a really amazing New Zealand crew that I shot for like two years. I think it's more technically hard cuz emotionally it was easy because I already had that built up, but technically it was like, 'Okay, now I have to match exactly what like the Na'vi did.' So, if he pulls this way, I have to match it."

Who Is Kate Winslet Playing in Avatar: The Way of the Water?

Avatar: The Way of the Water also introduces Kate Winslet as Ronal, and the actor recently revealed to Empire Magazine that her character is a rival of Neytiri's (Zoe Saldana).

"Ronal is a formidable female character," Winslet told the magazine. "Like Neytiri, she holds her family's needs close to her heart and will stop at nothing to protect her children and her people. A true mother, in every sense."

"These two females are so aligned in their deep desire to keep their individual families safe. They are both powerful, willful creatures who respect their husbands but will not be led by them. They carve their own paths, and they expect to be listened to. They are both physically as capable as one another, and in the world of Pandora, the need for physical ability amongst all tribespeople is not only important — it is crucial. They also need to possess equal strength to their male counterparts, which both these females do. In staggering ways. Working with Zoe was just wonderful. Her commitment to the world of Pandora and being Na'vi is so embedded within her now that it is truly inspiring to be around. It's as if it's in her blood now," she added.

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.