Fortnite Chapter 2: Guy Fieri Wants to Drop Into Flavortown

Fortnite has had some incredible crossovers so far. Batman, Marvel’s Avengers, Stranger Things, John Wick, Borderlands, the NFL, the list goes on and on and on. As time has gone on, the title’s crossovers have only gotten bigger and more ambitious. That said, the greatest crossover still eludes the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile battle royale game: a crossover with Guy Fieri and Flavortown. Fortunately for Epic Games, Guy Fieri seems open to a crossover, or at the very least, wants to drop into Flavortown with Ninja.

Today, the legendary Guy Fieri tweeted at Ninja, asking the Fortnite celebrity, “where we droppin’?” At the moment of publishing, Ninja hasn’t responded to the tweet, but he did retweet it. In other words, hopefully the two are working on a collaboration as we speak. Or, better yet, Epic Games is working on adding Fieri and Flavortown into the game as soon as possible.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether anything comes of this. Epic Games is unlikely to do anything official with the celebrity chef and host, but Ninja certainly could. However, Fieri isn’t the only person tweeting at Ninja these days. In fact, Lady Gaga just tweeted at the streamer yesterday. Anyway, as would expect, the Internet is out of control with hype:

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive of the game by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What should Fortnite’s next crossover be, and why should it be with Guy Fieri?