Guy Fieri Reveals Horrible News About His Iconic Flame Shirt

Guy Fieri has reached an undeniably unique status in the pop culture landscape, with the chef, television host, actor, and humanitarian boasting a legion of fans. Over the years, one of the biggest components of Fieri's iconography has been his black-and-red, flame-covered bowling shirt, which has become somewhat of a shorthand for his aesthetic. While the flame shirt has spawned countless trends, cosplays, Halloween costumes, and even official merchandise, Fieri has an unexpected true story surrounding the shirt's existence. In a recent interview with Insider, Fieri revealed that he only wore the flame shirt publicly on one occasion, while opening a barbecue restaurant — and does not even know where it is anymore.

"It was one day!" Fieri revealed. "I don't even have it. I don't even know where it is. And the thing is people find them, someone is making a bunch of money selling flame shirts. But people get down with it."

"The fact that people love it, I love it," Fieri continued. "As long as I'm putting a smile on somebody's face, as long as it's making positive energy, that to me is great."

Why is Guy Fieri famous?

In addition to being the host of shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives and Guy's Grocery Games, Fieri has continued to dominate the pop culture landscape and the hearts of many, whether by donating to charity, making his restaurants' signature dishes open to a wider audience, or just sharing excellent memes. Reports also indicated last year that Fieri was becoming "the top-paid chef on cable TV", with a contract extension with Food Network that reportedly gave him a raise of $50 million.

"Nothing can replace what this kind of recognition, appearing on TV, can do for these people and their businesses … for their lives," Fieri told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "I need to keep doing this because it just needs to be done."

What is Guy Fieri's newest show?

Earlier this year, Fieri launched two new Food Network shows — Guy's All-American Road Trip and Guy's Ultimate Game Night.

"Guy takes audiences on the ultimate summer adventure on Guy's All-American Road Trip, giving them an up-close-and-personal look at his incredible family vacation. And with Guy at the wheel, audiences know they can expect a wild and fun ride filled with over-the-top camp side meals and some crazy competitions," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery when All-American Road Trip was announced.

"I'm stoked to hit the open road with my friends and family for an unforgettable trip where we'll experience all the flavors, people, and places that make the West Coast so special," Fieri echoed. "And of course, I'm throwin' in a little bit of competition to keep them all on their toes!"

