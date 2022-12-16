Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed the first look at Sigourney Weaver's character. In the sequel, she'll be Na'vi named Kiri. Jake and Neytri adopted the teenager after the events of the first film. Fans will remember that she played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. But, she perished during the film. There's no rule that people cannot return to a franchise in other roles though, and that's the case we have right here. Empire Magazine provided the wild look at this unforeseen development. Director James Cameron has been none-too-shy about bringing back his favorite actors to work with. When the opportunity came to get Weaver back into the fold, he probably jumped at the chance. Check out the first look at Kiri for yourself down below.

Disney's Cinemacon panel this year saw Cameron promising big things with Way of Water. "Hi, everybody. I'm beaming in from Wellington, New Zealand, where we're hard at work putting the final touches on Avatar two," Cameron began. "I want to start out by saying I know it's been rough on the exhibition community these last two years. I've been making movies for 40 years, and I've never seen anything like this, not even close to threatening the business that I've dedicated my life to."

"I just want you to hear it from me that John and I are here to work with you. You're our partners and the best way we can do that is by delivering content that is a must-see experience at the cinema," the director added. "With the first Avatar we set out to push the limits of the big screen with the new avatar films. We're pushing those limits even further, with 3d with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and a much greater reality in our visual effects"

"But it's not just the technical while I'm making a movie. It's working with the actors that I find the most rewarding and it's been an amazing adventure to explore Pandora again with our friends," he mused. "So we settled on Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, and Steven Leg, not to mention our new cast members Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, and this incredible group of extremely talented teenagers, all of whom quickly distinguished themselves in their roles. We wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot was designed for the biggest screen, the highest resolution, and the most immersive 3d available. We set out once again to push the limits of what cinema can do. I think we pulled it off. I hope we pulled it off. I hope when you see the film in December that you will agree."

