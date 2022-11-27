Avatar: The Way of Water Rating Includes Warning of "Partial Nudity"

Since the original Avatar was rated PG-13 way back in 2009, it shouldn't be too surprising to viewers that the highly anticipated sequel has earned the same distinction, there is one major different however. Confirmed this week by the Motion Picture Association was the reveal that Avatar: The Way of Water is officially rated PG-13 for the following reasons: "Sequences of strong violence and intense action, partial nudity and some strong language." Though the film seems to share a lot of visual similarities to the first one, the original Avatar's rating was for "intense epic battle sequences and warfare, sensuality, language and some smoking." Thank goodness they cut out the smoking for the sequel.

With just a few weeks to go before the release of the highly anticipated movie, the sequel is cutting it close to being ready for theaters. Franchise producer and James Cameron's producing Partner Jon Landau took to social media to confirm that the movie completed post-production just this week. Accompanying a photo of the post-production team on the movie, he wrote: "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family. Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film."

When will Avatar 2 stream on Disney+?

Like so many other movies, the timeline for when Avatar: The Way of Water will stream on Disney+ depends entirely on the box office success of the sequel. Though there's a certain line of thought about interest in a sequel to the first movie since there's a 13 year gap between the two movies. Recent reports revealed that early tracking on the sequel pointed toward an opening weekend well over $100 million, plus the film has been confirmed to premiere in China meaning huge box office returns are nearly a guarantee.

The shortest possible window for Avatar 2 arriving on streaming is 45 days, potentially putting the movie on Disney+ in early February. Considering the potential box office that it could bring in however, the movie may not be available for streaming for months afterward since returns could still be very high. As of this writing we just don't know. In any event, director James Cameron remains as confident in his product as ever. Speaking in a previous interview with GQ, Cameron opened up about an argument he had about the first film, telling an executive at the time:

"I said something I've never said to anybody else in the business," Cameron began. "'I think this movie is going to make all the f-cking money. And when it does, it's going to be too late for you to love the film. The time for you to love the movie is today. So I'm not asking you to say something that you don't feel, but just know that I will always know that no matter how complimentary you are about the movie in the future when it makes all the money.'"

He continued, "And that's exactly what I said, in caps, 'ALL THE MONEY,' not some of the money, all the f-cking money. I said, 'You can't come back to me and compliment the film or chum along and say, "Look what we did together." You won't be able to do that.' At that point, that particular studio executive flipped out and went bug sh-t on me. And I told him to get the f-ck out of my office. And that's where it was left."

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released in theaters on December 16th.