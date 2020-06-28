Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel Film Trends Following Disney+ Debut
On Friday, Disney+ added Avengers: Infinity War to its streaming library. Disney also released a batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the film. Those two acts have Marvel fans talking about the film again and talking enough that the movie is trending on social media. Some fans are marveling at the direction the film took their favorite characters. Others are still shaken by “the snap.” Some are adoring bearded-Captain America, and others are lamenting Loki’s fate. Keep reading to see what Marvel fans have to say about Avengers: Infinity War now that the film is back is on Disney+.
With Infinity War’s jump from Netflix to Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie still available on Netflix. All of the MCU movies sans the Spider-Man films, which are distributed by Sony, are available on Disney+.
In Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.
Avengers: Infinity War, the penultimate chapter of Marvel's Infinity Saga, was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.
Cinematic History
Thor’s entrance with Rocket and Groot in #Avengers #InfinityWar is still one of the greatest moments in cinematic history. Infinity War is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/EWsC6YM8tT— Wes H (@weshardeniv) June 28, 2020
Better Than Endgame
Infinity War is better than endgame. Don’t care what anybody says. pic.twitter.com/aenn6SQ1O5— mauri (@ndmauri) June 27, 2020
Throw the Moon
Infinity War is trending. Remember when Thanos threw a fucking moon at Iron Man just because? At this point of the movie, I was like “Ok. MF’s are about to DIE at the end of this movie. Because...” pic.twitter.com/ekdKMYPGFV— Devon🦅 (@BlacknAction) June 28, 2020
Masaterful
I think we can all agree that the ending to infinity war is masterfully executed & left us all in our seats full of heartbreak. pic.twitter.com/Sr3RSFMn1C— Julian-Verse for BEST MILES MORALES STAN! (@cooljulian5) June 28, 2020
Beautiful Nomad
infinity war is trending so let me remind you that nomad steve rogers is beautiful pic.twitter.com/PR3UdT5Phv— rachel (@capswinters) June 28, 2020
She's Not Alone
infinity war is trending so let's not forget the iconic "she's not alone" scene. the team up of wanda, okoye and natasha were so powerfulpic.twitter.com/rjgqeyJDZs— amber ⧗ (@formerussianspy) June 28, 2020
Chills
i will never forget the chills when nomad steve rogers entered in infinity war as avengers theme played in the background pic.twitter.com/5HUMZxCxG4— rachel (@capswinters) June 28, 2020
Poor Loki
Since Infinity War is trending right now, I think that it’s a great time to remind everyone that Loki deserved better. pic.twitter.com/FyqPOyhAJP— Cade ☀️ LOKI SERIES ४ (@CadeRGrimm) June 28, 2020
The Snap
Witnessing the snap in Infinity War for the first time was the most shocking moment in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/whQ1XyVv8J— trevor 🧨 (@trevorthesith) June 28, 2020
Best Cap
Infinity War Steve Rogers is the best version of Steve Rogers🔥 pic.twitter.com/GG2FT1MJNb— emma⍟ (fan account) (@goodguyevans) June 28, 2020
