Avengers: Infinity War: Marvel Film Trends Following Disney+ Debut

On Friday, Disney+ added Avengers: Infinity War to its streaming library. Disney also released a batch of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of the film. Those two acts have Marvel fans talking about the film again and talking enough that the movie is trending on social media. Some fans are marveling at the direction the film took their favorite characters. Others are still shaken by “the snap.” Some are adoring bearded-Captain America, and others are lamenting Loki’s fate. Keep reading to see what Marvel fans have to say about Avengers: Infinity War now that the film is back is on Disney+.

With Infinity War’s jump from Netflix to Endgame, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie still available on Netflix. All of the MCU movies sans the Spider-Man films, which are distributed by Sony, are available on Disney+.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet -- the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War, the penultimate chapter of Marvel's Infinity Saga, was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

Are you revisiting Avengers: Infinity War now that the movie is on Disney+? Let us know in the comments.