Avengers Concept Art Reveals Rejected Design for More Grounded Ultron

Concept art for long-already released Marvel movies continues to come out with the latest arriving from concept artist Phil Saunders who has revealed some unused designs for the titular villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron (H/T CBR). Among them is one of the looks for the character that he says was specifically asked for by writer/director Joss Whedon, who wanted more "grounded" technology incorporated into the design of the villain, specifically mechanisms like pistons and gears. Saunders notes that with this note "We ended up pursuing a direction that was frankly too ‘endoskeleton’ for my taste." Producer Kevin Feige apparently vetoed the design though and steered the team toward the look seen in the film.

Two more alternate designs were also revealed by Saunders with one being a very early draft of the character and another being scrapped but later repurposed for the structural design of Iron Man's Mark 50 armor in Avengers: Infinity War.

